PIAA Team Wrestling brackets

CLASS 3A
Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3
1-4 Garnet Valley at 12-2 Archbishop Ryan, 5:30
3-3 Central Dauphin at 1-3 Council Rock South, 6
11-2 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 3-4 Chambersburg, at Catasauqua HS, 7:30
7-3 Canon McMillan at 8-1 Carrick, 7
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
1-1 Spring Ford vs. 2-1 Delaware Valley, 6
12-1 Father Judge vs. 3-2 Dallastown, 6
6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, 6
11-1 Nazareth vs. TBD, 6
7-1 Waynesburg Central vs. TBD, 8
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 1-2 Quakertown, 8
4-1 Williamsport vs. TBD, 8
3-1 Gettysburg vs. TBD, 8
Friday, Feb. 7
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
TBD, 2
Semifinals
TBD, 8
Consolation Round 1
TBD, 8 a.m.
Consolation Round 2
TBD, 6
Saturday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
TBD, 1
Consolation Round 3
TBD, 9 a.m.
Consolation Round 4
TBD, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
TBD, 1
CLASS 2A
Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3
10-3 General McLane at 6-2 Westmont Hilltop, 6
7-3 Quaker Valley at 10-2 Corry, 6
4-3 Montoursville at 3-2 Boiling Springs, 7
3-3 West Perry at 11-2 Notre Dame-GP
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
3-1 Hamburg vs. TBD, 2
5-1 Chestnut Ridge vs. 7-2 Burgettstown, 2
9-1 Brookville vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock, 2
4-1 Southern Columbia vs. TBD, 2
7-1 Burrell vs. TBD, 4
11-1 Saucon Valley vs. 4-2 Line Mountain, 4
6-1 Forest Hills vs. 1-1 Faith Christian, 4
10-1 Reynolds vs. TBD, 4
Friday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
TBD, noon
Semifinals
TBD, 8
Consolation Round 1
TBD, 8 a.m.
Consolation Round 2
TBD, 4
Saturday, Feb. 9
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
TBD, 1
Consolation Round 3
TBD, 9 a.m.
Consolation Round 4
TBD, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
TBD, 1