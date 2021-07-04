 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for the week of July 5-July 11
0 Comments
Local Sports

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for the week of July 5-July 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Monday, July 5

BASEBALL

Legion

New Cumberland at Red Land, 5:30 p.m..

Newville at Enola, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Hampden, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Mt. Wolf, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland at Hummelstown, 6 p.m.

Cashtown at Shippensburg, 6 p.m.

Legion

Red Land at Duncannon (DH), 5 p.m.

Dillsburg at Mechanicsburg (DH), 5 p.m.

New Cumberland at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Enola at Hampden, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 12 p.m.

Twilight

Palmyra at Enola, 6 p.m.

Legion

Enola at Red Land (played at Enola), 6 p.m.

New Cumberland at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Newville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Twilight

Mt. Wolf at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland at Lawnton, 6 p.m.

Hagerstown at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Legion

Hampden at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.

Duncannon at Enola (DH, beginning with completion of suspended game), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Twilight

Linglestown at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at Conrads, 10:30 a.m.

Brew Crew at Dillsburg, 10:30 a.m.

McAlisterville at Enola (DH), 1 p.m.

Legion

Cumberland County Playoffs

TBD at TBD, 5 p.m.

TBD at TBD, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Twilight

Shippensburg at Winfield (DH), 1 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News