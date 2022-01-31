AHL: Mike Nykoluk, Hershey Bears' all-time leader in games played, dies at 87

Mike Nykoluk, the Hershey Bears’ all-time leader in games played and a former AHL Most Valuable Player, died at age 87, the Bears announced Monday.

In 972 games with Hershey, Nykoluk, nicknamed “The Big Bear,” scored 172 goals to complement his franchise-record 636 goals and 808 points across 14 seasons. He was a member of the 1959 and 1969 Calder Cup championship teams. A member of the 2007 AHL Hall of Fame Class and the inaugural 2012 Hall of Fame Class in Hershey, fe was named the league’s MVP for the 1966-67 season.

After his playing career, Nykoluk served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers in a stretch that included the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975 before becoming head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1980-84.

Nykoluk grew up in Toronto and played three NHL games with the Maple Leafs in the 1956-57 season.

The Bears announced plans to honor Nykoluk Wednesday prior to their scheduled game against the Hartford at the Giant Center.

