AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears collect 52,341 stuffed animals, defeat Hartford in Teddy Bear Toss game

Hershey Teddy Bear Toss 2022

The Hershey Bears held their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, defeating the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 and collecting 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice by fans after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's power play goal 6:13 into the game.

 Provided by the Hershey Bears and JustSports Photography

Video courtesy of Great Save Productions/Hershey Bears. Axel Jonsson-Fjalby's power play goal 6:13 into the game led to fans tossing more than 50,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals to the ice.

The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 Saturday night in the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Giant Center.

Axel Jonsson-Fjalby, who was recalled to Hershey Friday after a brief stint with the Washington Capitals taxi squad, scored three of the five goals for the Bears (19-11-3-2), but before he netted two goals in the third period to complete the hat trick, his shot on the power play 6:13 into the game opened the scoring and gave fans the green light to shower the ice with 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals to be collected and donated to 25 local charities, including Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.

Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss was the 20th in Hershey’s history, and the number of bears collected topped the team’s previous high total of 45,765 collected in 2019. Last year’s Teddy Bear Toss was held as a drive-thru event in the Giant Center parking lot due to the pandemic.

The Bears also announced that The Sweigart Family Foundation made a donation of $50,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Brian Pinho and Joe Snively added goals for the Bears, and Phoenix Copley made 23 saves for Hershey’s third shutout of the season.

The victory over the Wolf Pack (17-11-3-2) ended a three-game losing streak for Hershey.

