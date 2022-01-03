Wrestling: Notes from 2021-22 holiday tournaments

Five Big Spring wrestlers authored first-place finishes at the Dec. 28 Governor Mifflin girls wrestling holiday tournament Faith Warner, Ava Weibley, Chloe Hagenbuch, Marlee Johnson and Sarah Lynn all took first place in their respective weight classes. Hayley Fraker and Evelyn Hippensteel finished second, and Emma Barrick finished third.

As a team, Big Spring went 22-4 in the tournament.

Three Wildcat finalists

In the boys portion of the Governor Mifflin tournament, three Mechanicsburg wrestlers batted their way to the podium. Tyler Budman finished third at 113 pounds with a 9-6 decision over Oley Valley’s Vincent Dick in the third-place bout. Parker Sample grabbed fifth place at 145 after pinning Tri Valley’s Chase Stephen in 2:51 to win the fifth-place bot, and AAntonio Zeno took seventh by pinning Kennard-Dale’s Avery Cummings in 4:54 in the seventh-place bout. The Wildcats finished 15th out of 22 in the team standings with 50 points.

Bubblers, Shamrocks shine in Trojan Wars

Boiling Springs finished third as a team in the MyHouse Trojan Wars Wednesday and Thursday at Chambersburg. The Bubblers’ 134 team points were topped only by West Perry’s 140 and Bald Eagle Area’s 138.5. The Bubblers’ Kobin Karper finished second at 138 pounds, dropping a 10-8 decision to Downingtown West’s Dominic Findora in the championship final. The Bubblers also received fourth-place finishes from Eli Bounds (126) and Michael Duggan (152), sixth-place finishes from Ean Wilson (145) and Aiden Hight (189) and an eighth-place run from Jacob Scott (215).

Trinity grabbed a 14th-place finish in the 49-team tournament with three Shamrocks advancing to championship finals. Jagger Gray won the 172-pound title with a 3-1 decision over Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in the championship bout. At 189, Tucker Paynter decisioned Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats 8-4. Major Lewis settled for second place at 106, pinned by Matthew Dolan of Spring Mills, West Virginia, in the finals.

Eagles soar at Bloomsburg

Cumberland Valley posted a 5-0 record in the Dec. 28 Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University. The Eagles defeated Pleasant Valley (61-6), Bloomsburg (75-0), Huntingdon (46-24), Mount Carmel (65-10) and Muncy (63-11). Anthony Bruscino went undefeated at 172/189 pounds with four pins. Gabe Belga also registered four falls on a 5-0 day at 152/160. Phil Montes and Jacob Mitchell also went 5-0 at 106 and 126/132.

A look ahead

Cumberland Valley (5-1) hits the mat Wednesday in a non-league showdown at West Perry (6-1). Wednesday also features a Mid-Penn Capital clash between Trinity (4-1. 2-0) and host Camp Hill (4-0, 1-0). A busy slate Thursday features a Mid-Penn Keystone dual between Mechanicsburg (1-4. 0-2) and host Carlisle (5-1, 1-0), and a Colonial Division matchup in Lewisberry between Northern (1-0, 1-0) and Red Land (1-0, 1-0).

