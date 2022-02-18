Wrestling: Individual postseason kicks off with section tournaments Saturday

The individual high school wrestling postseason kicks off Saturday with District 3 section tournaments scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Sentinel area wrestlers are set to compete in brackets hosted by Mechanicsburg (Class 3A), Susquenita and Central Dauphin East (Class 2A).

In Class 3A, the top six wrestlers receive medals with the top four advancing to the District 3/PIAA South Central Region Championship scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Spring Grove. In Class 2A, the top six advance to the District 3 Championships scheduled for Feb. 26 at Central Dauphin East.

Here are some notes on local wrestlers in their respective fields.

Returning champions

Northern’s Rocco Fratelli won the 106-pound bracket at last year’s Class 3A section tournament at Mechanicsburg. He enters at the top seed at 120 bracket after a 27-5 regular season.

Also in Class 3A, Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga (30-5), the reigning section champ at 152, has the No. 2 seed in a competitive bracket that includes Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino (13-0), who lost in the 138 final last year, and Carlisle’s Jarrett Wilson (29-5), who went 1-2 in the 145-pound section bracket last year.

A quartet of Bubblers – Raif Barber (113), Eli Bounds (126), Kobin Karper (138) and Michael Duggan (152) – return to the Class 2A section at Susquenita after striking gold last year. Barber and Karper did so as No. 2 seeds. Barber (22-7) is once again the No. 2 seed at 113 behind West Perry’s Deven Jackson, and Karper (31-2) has the top seed at 138 while Bounds (28-5) and Duggan (35-6) own the top seeds at 126 and 152, respectively.

Other top seeds

Fratelli and Frontino with top seeds at the Mechanicsburg section are joined by Red Land’s Reese Polulak (22-4) at 138, Cumberland Valley’s Dayne Miller (11-6) and Anthony Bruscino (27-5) at 145 and 160, Northern’s Cole Bartram (22-4) at 172, Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (25-6) at 189, and Carlisle’s Layton Schmick (31-2) at 285. Bartram finished second at 145 last year while Schmick was the heavyweight runner-up.

Beyond the aforementioned Bubblers, a trio of Trinity wrestlers earned top seeds heading into the Class 2A section at Susquenita: Major Lewis (28-2) at 106, Jagger Gray (28-2) at 172 and Tucker Paynter (28-1) at 189. Gray finished third at 189 in last year’s section tournament.

Camp Hill’s Christian Doi (26-2) owns the only top seed (126) among local wrestlers in the Class 2A section tournament at CD East. Doi is one of three Camp Hill wrestlers who reached the medal stand last year, joined by Marcus Colson (120) and Kobe Moore (152)

Youth movement

While the seniors look to extend their prep careers, the freshmen contingent aims to make a statement in its first varsity season. Freshmen compose five of the six entries at 106 in Mechanicsburg’s Class 3A section, including No. 2 seed Phil Montes (20-8) of Cumberland Valley and Carlisle’s Garrett Pedrick (20-13). At No. 4, Pedrick is the highest seeded of the four Thundering Herd freshman wrestlers in the hunt, alongside Carter Pedrick (20-10) at 120, Mitchell Adams (25-10) at 172 and Bradyn Jumper (7-14) at 189.

In the Class 2A section at CD East, Camp Hill’s Noah Doi brings the No. 3 seed and a 29-1 record into the 126-pound bracket, and Boiling Springs freshman Luke Magnani (25-8) checks in at No. 3 in the 106-pound bracket at Susquenita.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

