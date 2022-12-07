Wrestling: Cumberland Valley strikes early in 39-27 dual-meet win over Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG — Cumberland Valley head coach Billy Chamberlain shifted his glance from one side to the other, surveying the sweat-glistened bunch of wrestlers in front of him – most of them on one knee – as spectators filed out of the Gettysburg Area High School gym and the Eagles’ 39-27 victory over the host Warriors went blank on the scoreboard Wednesday night.

“This,” Chamberlain said in the midst of his post-dual meet speech, “was Step One.”

In their first Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet of the season, the Eagles got the inside step on the defending District 3 Class 3A team champions, scoring two first-period pins in the first three matches to take a lead they would not relinquish.

“As a team, we just said, ‘Let’s go punch them in the face,’” said senior Gabe Belga, who pinned Gettysburg’s Jaxon Townsend one minute, 43 seconds into the 160-pound bout to give the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) a 12-6 lead. “We’re going to be the ones taking the first shots. We’re going to be the ones going out there and getting aggressive. We’re not going to be the ones getting pushed off the mat. We’re the guys that when they step to us, they’re going to have to think, ‘Do I want this?’”

Cumberland Valley opened the season with a third-place finish as a team in their home Kickoff Classic Saturday, sending six individuals to the championship semifinals and one – senior Anthony Joppy – to the top of the medal stand.

The early season grind continued against Gettysburg, which had won district team titles in 2020 and 2022 and settled for silver in 2021.

“It sets the tone for the season,” Chamberlain said of the start, “but at the same time, it helps us gauge what we need to work on.”

The Eagles’ banged-up lineup had shifted entering Wednesday’s match with wrestlers slotting into different spots due to injury.

“We had three freshmen in the lineup,” Chamberlain said, “and three kids where this was their first match ever in their life. It was just awesome to see everybody fired up, everybody rooting for each other and just have the idea that we’re here to fight together.”

Waylon Kitzmiller set the momentum in motion during the first match of the night at 145 pounds, pinning Gettysburg’s Caden Shearer in 1:15.

“You can’t get put on your back and pinned in the first period,” Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines said. “The other guy may be better than us in the first period, but you have to survive it, get into deeper water and get to the third period, and then pull through.”

Belga, Mason Wickerham (127) and Joppy (285 pounds) also registered first-period pins. Joppy’s 19-second victory over the Warriors’ Adrian Ramirez was Joppy’s second win by pin of the season. Nicknamed ‘The Mountain,’ Joppy entered the year with an 0-2 varsity record before winning the heavyweight Kickoff Classic title and scoring key points for the Eagles in the middle of Wednesday’s division-opening dual meet. The Warriors (2-1, 2-1) had cut the Cumberland Valley lead to 18-12 when Tyler Withers rallied and pinned Anthony Bruscino late in the 189-pound match, but the Eagles responded with a 12-0 run that featured Joppy’s pin sandwiched between decisions from Bryce Beutler at 215 and Phil Montes at 107.

“Joppy is one of those kids who’s always smiling,” Chamberlain said. “He’s in the locker room smiling. On the bus, he’s smiling. In the hallway, he’s smiling. When he’s wrestling, he’s smiling. And people feed off that. When you’re out there having fun and just enjoying it, everyone’s going to have fun and just enjoy it.”

The Eagles have time off to rest and heal before Central Mountain’s King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 16-17. Meanwhile, the Warriors head to the Dec. 16-17 Carlisle Christmas Classic before continuing their Commonwealth schedule with a Dec. 22 trip to Central Dauphin.