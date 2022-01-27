Wrestling: Carlisle wraps up regular season, Keystone Division crown with win at Northern

Carlisle demonstrated throughout this season that it had the pieces in place to make a second straight unbeaten run through the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, even if the picture was not quite complete.

For Thursday’s regular-season and division finale at Northern, the Thundering Herd finally put it all together. And that has Carlisle not only sitting atop the Keystone, but thinking what else it might be able to accomplish.

Buoyed by the return of upperweights Logan Rhoades and Malik Miller, Carlisle racked up eight pins en route to a 48-27 victory over Northern, clinching the squad’s second straight division title. Next on the dual-meet schedule is the District 3 Class 3A Team Championships, the first time Carlisle has earned a postseason berth since 2011.

“As soon as we all got on the bus today, we realized we were putting our best lineup out here,” Carlisle senior Jarrett Wilson said. “Even if we had a couple of guys who didn’t wrestle their best, or stuff didn’t go their way ... we knew that we were going to be able to stick together and pull through this. This is the best lineup that we can put forward.”

Wilson (152) and Anthony DeAngelo (160) were the ones responsible for putting a comfortable distance between the Herd and the Polar Bears. After Northern’s Joel McClintock (138) and Tim Johnson (145) had registered pins to cut Carlisle’s lead to 24-21, Wilson took the mat against Nieco Fratelli.

The bout opened with a quick takedown from Wilson, but Fratelli countered with a reverse, and cramp issue hampered Wilson late in the period, leading to a 2-2 tie after one. But Wilson cleaned things up quickly in the second, eventually hooking a cradle to finish a pin 2:57. DeAngelo followed with a tidy 53-second pin in his bout, ballooning the Carlisle lead to 36-21.

“(Jarrett) got that weird cramp at the end of the first period and he wasn’t able to finish on top, but I thought that was good for him because he’s been pinning everybody in the first period,” Carlisle coach Joe Wilson said. “For him to refocus, reset the goal, and come out ... We felt pretty confident. And I think Anthony DeAngelo is really starting to turn that corner.”

Northern had one ace left, as Cole Bartram got the best of a good matchup with Mitchell Adams at 172. Bartram took a 4-1 lead after a period, and quickly registered a takedown after a neutral start in the second. The sophomore was cool and controlled in wrapping up a pin in 3:05, but such highlights weren’t frequent enough for the Polar Bears.

“We had some things go our way,” Northern coach Dan Nauman said. “I had the matchups where I wanted them. We don’t have a lot of wiggle room . . . (Carlisle has) got a solid team, they are going to do well and they can beat a lot of people. But we did match up well, so the goal was to win and be tri-champs today. But they showed up.”

With the Polar Bears still kicking after Bartram’s win, it was up to Rhoades and Miller to seal the deal, and they wasted no time in doing so. Rhoades had been out due to personal leave; Miller had missed the previous two weeks with a foot injury. Both looked comfortable back on the mat in quick first-period pins.

“All my team, everyone, I’ve been through a lot with all of them,” Rhoades said. “Same with all the coaches. It feels great to be back. I can’t say enough about Coach Joe reaching out to me and asking me to help Malik out, knowing that he hurt his foot. I plan on staying here and making it through sectionals and getting to districts.”

Layton Schmick (285) and Garrett Pedrick (106) had opened the match with pins for Carlisle, and Trentin Walker (126) and Pete Petsinis (132) also registered falls. Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (120) also won by fall.

