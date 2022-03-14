Wrestling: 3 girls medal at 2022 state championship meet

Three local wrestlers reached the medal stand in the state girls championship meet held Sunday at Central Dauphin High School.

Cumberland Valley’s Aja’nai Jumper (190 pounds) finished third while Carlisle’s Katelyn Coldren (148) and Camp Hill’s Kiara Villanova-Medina (235) also took home medals with sixth-place finishes.

Jumper wrestled into the semifinals before she was pinned by DuBois’ Andrea Wilmuth. Jumper battled back in the consolation bracket, pinning Hershey’s Aaliyah Robertson (2:17) and Governor Mifflin’s Genesis Duran-Coronado (2:31) to capture bronze.

Coldren dropped a 12-6 decision in the second round before battling back in the consolation bracket with a 3-2 decision over Eastern’s Juliana Silva, a pin in 4:09 against Wilkes-Barre Area’s Nathalie Olarte and a 10-4 decision over Saegertown’s Elora Dillinger. Strath Haven’s Hannah Spielman pinned her (0:12) in the consolation semifinals, and Delaware Valley’s Sarah Seltzer defeated her by pin (2:27) for fifth place.

After dropping a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals, Villanova-Medina pinned Pocono Mountain West’s Tijonae Coke (2:05) to assure herself a medal and dropped to sixth place with losses to Gettysburg’s Emma Lavalle (3-2) and Berks Catholic’s Sahsa Schaeffer (3-1).

Big Spring finished 13th in the team standings with 33.5 points, advancing four wrestlers — Faith Warner (100), Ava Weibley (112), Marlee Johnson (142) and Sarah Lynn (170) — to the quarterfinals.

For full results, click here.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

