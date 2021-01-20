'We're going to be fine': Despite multiple opt-outs because of COVID-19 concerns, Boiling Springs still chugging along as Mid-Penn powerhouse

Boiling Springs coaches gave wrestlers the option to opt out this season.
The Bubblers were set to have around 32 wrestlers to work with. After opt-outs due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number dropped to 18.
After losing almost half the roster, most teams should have felt that loss in some fashion. But, for the Bubblers, it seems like they're doing just fine.
"I respect their decision as an athlete, and for making that decision for their families," head coach Trevor Byers said. "I support that, and I support their decision — who am I to not support it? At the same time, for the kids that did choose to compete, that’s their decision and you gotta support that, too.
"It doesn’t bother me, the kids that opted out. I’m just hoping that they all come back next year."
The team entered Wednesday night's match with Biglerville 3-0, tallying convincing wins over Shippensburg, Waynesboro and Central York. In those three matches, the Bubblers outscored their opponents 157-55.
"We’re going to be fine," Byers said. "We’ll just move forward, and we’ll ride with what we got."
Their next challenge will be Thursday against Cumberland Valley, in what could be one of the better dual-meet matches of the young season.
Despite the opt-outs — including a possible four starters prior to the season, Byers said — Boiling Springs still has a strong returning cast. Four seniors headline a roster full of young guns: Jimmy Snyder (106), Austin Mahoney (120), Eli Crum (160) and Maxx Gillen (189).
"They want to go out district champs," Byers said, and they let that be known every day.
Byers believes he doesn't have any holes on the roster this season. Names like Michael Duggan (152-pound sophomore, made a state appearance), Crum (tore his MCL in sectional finals) and Kobin Karper (138-pound junior, injured at states) should engender confidence for Bubbler faithful. If those starters, plus the rest of the roster, take the expected next step, becoming district champs doesn't seem like a long-shot.
"Moving forward I expect big things," Byers said. "We don’t have one weight class where we don’t have a very good kid — we’ve got good kids at every single weight class."
Despite the time off and the depleted roster, Byers is confident in the team's endurance base.
"We own the third period, that’s our best period," Byers said. "I always ask the kids, ‘What’s our period?’ And they all yell, ‘Third period!’ They know that and that’s something that we train our kids for that kind of mentality.
"When we wrestle in a dual meet, we’re taking kids down and letting them up in the third period — there’s a reason why, because our gas tank’s bigger than theirs."
It's been a fast and furious start to the regular season for the Bubblers, who hit the mat for their first dual a few days later than many teams and are about to have five matches in their first eight days.
It's also been exciting, a feeling they've felt since the first day back in the practice room.
"The excitement to be back on the mat was crazy," Byers said. "These kids were excited as ever to be in that room. It was definitely excitement and intensity in the air, and our first practice showed that. The kids were excited to be back. From the first day back we wrestled tough."
Boiling Springs did not have practices in late November or December while other schools did. The South Middleton School Board shut down extracurricular activities around Thanksgiving because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the county.
So, while other schools got in practice reps, the Bubblers waited.
It wasn't until Jan. 4, after SMSD decided to allow sports and after Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders expired, that the team was back in the gym.
But even during the break the Bubblers kept up their regimens — like most teams during the three-week state shutdown.
Byers said the team kept in contact through Zoom, GroupMe, phone calls and text. He said he was able to keep everyone — wrestlers, coaches and even parents — on the same page at the same time during the break.
"Our conditioning was very good," he said. "The kids did very good on their own. They do this all year-round — they understand what the sport is, so they train all year round. Even after the break, they were still in pretty good shape, and now we’re in even better shape."
