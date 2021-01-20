'We're going to be fine': Despite multiple opt-outs because of COVID-19 concerns, Boiling Springs still chugging along as Mid-Penn powerhouse

"When we wrestle in a dual meet, we’re taking kids down and letting them up in the third period — there’s a reason why, because our gas tank’s bigger than theirs."

It's been a fast and furious start to the regular season for the Bubblers, who hit the mat for their first dual a few days later than many teams and are about to have five matches in their first eight days.

It's also been exciting, a feeling they've felt since the first day back in the practice room.

"The excitement to be back on the mat was crazy," Byers said. "These kids were excited as ever to be in that room. It was definitely excitement and intensity in the air, and our first practice showed that. The kids were excited to be back. From the first day back we wrestled tough."

Boiling Springs did not have practices in late November or December while other schools did. The South Middleton School Board shut down extracurricular activities around Thanksgiving because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the county.

So, while other schools got in practice reps, the Bubblers waited.

It wasn't until Jan. 4, after SMSD decided to allow sports and after Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders expired, that the team was back in the gym.