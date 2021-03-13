Waiting for this feeling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas ends career with dramatic sudden victory win for PIAA Class 3A 215-pound gold

Standing across from him in the finals was a familiar opponent.

Harkless and Lucas had already met twice this season, splitting the previous two matches. On Feb. 27, it was Lucas coming out on top with a 3-1 victory to grab a district title. On March 13 at the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional, Harkless came out victorious to the tune of 3-2 decision win.

So, it wasn't a surprise Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard expected the third meeting between the two would be a tight affair.

“Harkless is such a strong kid, and Jake’s been in on him at different times and he’s been able to fend Jake off,” Heckard said of the prior meetings. “We just emphasized this week ‘staying on the leg.’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the finals matchup, it was once against Lucas who proved the early aggressor. He was able to get in deep on a single leg shot mid-way through the first period, but the two went off the mat before a takedown could occur, leading to a 0-0 score after the first period.