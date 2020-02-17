The Sentinel conducted a season-long study of forfeits among all of the schools in its coverage area plus Mid-Penn Conference schools that local teams faced during the regular season dual meet schedule.

The goal was to examine how Cumberland County teams compare with data the PIAA released from the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Optimal Performance Calculator and to see what the state of forfeitures looks like in the Mid-Penn.

The Sentinel found there was a high percentage of forfeits at the lower weights (106 and 113) compared to remaining weights. However, there was a higher volume of forfeits as a percentage at all weights for the NWCA's data compared to what The Sentinel found.

Despite seeing the data, several coaches still remain at 14 weights or want to downsize to 13 weights, instead of the PIAA's recommended 12.

In 2002, the number of weight classes increased from 13 to 14.

Collecting the data

The Sentinel looked at box scores from the 2019-20 regular season prior to the District 3 power rankings cut-off date (not including tournament dual meets) from each of the 12 Sentinel-area teams.

Also included in the study were results from Mid-Penn teams not in the Sentinel coverage area who faced teams in the coverage area on a given night.

The data is limited to just one year while including 12 teams' full regular season schedules and partial season results for the rest of the conference in a state that had 473 wrestling programs during the 2017-18 and 2019-20 cycle, according to the PIAA.

What we found

According to the data, there were 199 forfeits this season by Sentinel-area teams in regular season dual meets. When including non-coverage-area results, the number grew to 308.

Of the 308 forfeits found across the MPC, 15.91% of them were at 113 (49 total forfeits) and 15.58% at 106 (48 total forfeits).

When narrowed to just Sentinel-area teams, those numbers were 17.59% and 15.58%, respectively.

They are easily the highest two numbers in the data set. In third was 120 pounds, where 11.36% of total forfeits occurred and 9.05% among just Sentinel-area teams. As the weights increase, Sentinel-area forfeits hold fairly steady between 4.5-8.1% until there are just three total forfeits at 220 pounds and none at 285.

That shape of the bell curve at the lower weights reflects the NWCA curve, but Cumberland County doesn't suffer from the same percentage of forfeits at the lightest weights, where the organization's data shows nearly 44% of 106-pound bouts are decided by forfeit and 36.25% at 113 are forfeited. The same can be said for all other weight classes.

"Although 106 is still one of the leading weight classes for forfeitures, the data in your survey does not mirror that the national trends of 138, 145 and 152 are the lowest forfeited weights,” said Byers, who was given a copy of the data before a recent interview.

According to the 2019 National Wrestling Coaches Association's Optimal Performance Calculator, 31% (791 forfeits in 2,544 matches) were forfeited at 195 and 30% (749 forfeits in 2,536 matches) at 220.

"The statewide and national data from last year provides more of a bell curve for forfeitures with the highest percentages coming at 106 and 285," Byers said. "This total number of forfeitures go down from each end as the weights move towards the middle.”

Locally, Class 3A programs like Big Spring and Mechanicsburg struggled with forfeitures this season. In the Bulldogs’ 20 duals, the most forfeits came at 138 (seven total) and at 132 (five). For the Wildcats (14 matches), trouble came at 120 (eight total) and 195 (eight).

For comparison, Cumberland Valley forfeited one match at 132 this season (out of 15 duals entered). The second lowest number of forfeits for an area school during the season was Cedar Cliff with three forfeits in eight duals entered.

Trinity had the most forfeits this season among Sentinel-area teams with 54. The Shamrocks forfeited the 106-pound match in every one of their 19 duals and had problems at 160 — there were 13 forfeits this season at 160 among Sentinel-area teams, and 10 belonged to Trinity. Meanwhile, East Pennsboro forfeited 10 times in 14 duals at 170. Shippensburg also had a high number at 113, with 12 of the area’s 35 forfeits at that weight.

For non-local schools, out of six duals collected for CD East, all six bouts at 106 and 120 were forfeited. The Panthers also had the most forfeits at 19, the second highest being Hershey (16).

Hershey, Lower Dauphin and Greencastle-Antrim had the most trouble among all Mid-Penn teams in a limited sample at the heaviest weights with 10 forfeits combined at 220 and 285 pounds.

Coaches weigh in

The Sentinel spoke with several coaches in Cumberland County about the data after the regular season concluded.

Coaches were provided The Sentinel's data.

The majority of the coaches said they were not surprised, but in all cases, coaches who were previously against cutting to 12 weight classes did not change their opinions. A few suggested a compromise, which is being floated as an alternative.

"After looking at the data, I still believe the answer is to move from 14 weight classes to 13 weight classes, and go back to the original format while leaving 106 as the lightest weight class," Mechanicsburg head coach Greg Budman said in an email. "After looking at the number of forfeits this year, I still don’t see the need to make extreme changes to the weight classes. I can see moving to 13 weight classes like it was in the past. Leave 106 the same and combine two of the heavier weight classes.

"Overall, there were several schools that forfeited less than 1%, meaning there were several times schools never forfeited a weight during a dual meet."

"I am still very much for 13 weight classes," said Trinity head coach Joe Perretta in an email conversation.

"I like the idea of going to 13 weights, and I don’t think we should move that lower weight the whole way to 110, even though the forfeit data says we should," Big Spring head coach Nate Gutshall said through email.

Thundering Herd head coach Joe Wilson was intrigued by the data but was hesitant to change his opinion from the summer when he stated he wanted to remain at 14 weight classes.

“You know the saying ‘numbers don’t lie,’ but I definitely was surprised because we don’t have the forfeit issue as much as what other teams do,” he said. “And even from where we forfeited [on the chart], sometimes it was a forfeit out of necessity. I definitely would agree that the lightweights are getting more forfeits, but I don’t know if necessarily reducing those weights [would fix everything]. Forfeits are a part of wrestling.

“But again, you look at a kid like Taylor Hebenstriet, and he’s 113 pounds, Noah Clawson’s 115 pounds. Those kids aren’t going out for football, those kids aren’t going out to play basketball. Wrestling has always been the sport where you can have a little guy and you can have a big kid. For the sport as a whole, I think it hurts us. But for Carlisle wrestling, it isn’t going to hurt us next year — it’s going to make us a better team next year by reducing those weights. Maybe that’s a little selfish on my part, but ultimately if I had a vote in it, I would vote for them not to change things.”

But that isn't necessarily the case for small programs like Trinity.

With the PIAA’s proposal, the theory is smaller schools that potentially struggle to field complete varsity rosters would benefit the most from fewer weight classes. But, Perretta isn't buying it.

"We certainly did struggle with forfeits this year — we were crippled by injuries, health problems and some discipline issues that contributed to the forfeits, not just a lack of participation," he said. "Not having a 106-pounder was a glaring problem for us this year, but that does not mean I want to do away with the 106-pound weight class. I think the little guys are fun to watch and deserve a shot at the lineup as much as the next guy. Wrestling is a sport that size does not matter, and now we want to discriminate against the smallest weight class? I think looking at those numbers motivates me to work to find ways to fill those weight classes where we have forfeits."

He concedes smaller schools like his could benefit from going to 13 weights.

"Yes, I would have to agree reducing the weights would help make some of the smaller schools, like Trinity, more competitive," Perretta said. "Giving up six, 12 and 18 points every match obviously makes it tough to compete at a team level, and that is what we ran into this year. Very frustrating.

"However, I am more of an advocate of building a strong program through promoting the sport and finding ways to increase participation in wrestling at Trinity, than reducing the number of weights by two. There are small schools out there that are able to fill the lineup and are competing at a high level."

A local example of that is perennial District 3 Class 2A contender Boiling Springs.

The Bubblers did not have an issue fielding a full roster this season. Out of 10 duals, they forfeited just four matches at 106 and four at 113. From 126 pounds on, it was zeroes across the board.

"Although reducing the number of weight classes would benefit some smaller schools, it would hurt many smaller schools that are known for their wrestling such as [District 10’s] Reynolds, Boiling Springs and Bermudian Springs," Budman said. "No matter how you look at it, it certainly would not be beneficial across the board for all schools. I do believe if changes are to be made, that dropping from 14 to 13 would be the ultimate compromise between PIAA and those schools with wrestling."

Some coaches suggested making changes to the middle school or JV structure. Making freshmen eligible to wrestle varsity and JV could improve JV tournaments, according to Wilson. Gutshall, a proponent for 13 varsity weights, proposed allowing sixth-graders to wrestle in middle school programs.

The bottom line

The Sentinel’s data is only for one year, and only focuses on 12 teams completely with partial data from the rest of the Mid-Penn, just a fraction of PIAA's wrestling community.

But it presents a snapshot of a wrestling-rich area where forfeit numbers are mostly in line with the NWCA’s data, if not to the same degree.

That does not mean local coaches are swayed. Many acknowledge the data but are seeking an alternative from the 12-weight proposal. Most seem to prefer 13 as an alternative but do not want to see the lightest weight rise from 106 to 110 pounds.

"I still think that PIAA was wrong in the way they made this proposal without consulting the coaches," Budman said. "I also think they could have put more thought into the weight classes they were proposing. I think that they should look at the weigh-ins for the 106-pound weight class and see what the regular weigh-in for those wrestlers at 106 was. After looking at the teams that we wrestled during the season, a lot of the 106-pound wrestlers weighed around 100 pounds. Moving from 106 to 110 would not make a lot of sense to me."

“Wrestling’s always been that sport where you can be the champion even if you’re the small guy,” Wilson said.

The PIAA said it welcomes conversation. Other models could be proposed by other organizations.

"The committee has been in support of a reduction in response to the total number of forfeitures and an increased desire to return to dual meet competition," Byers said. "As an association, it is important to maintain open dialogue with the other state leaders to adopt an approach that has national support."

