Trinity’s Will Detar won the 113-pound title in the 16u Greco-Roman portion of the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Nationals Saturday night at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Detar, a rising sophomore, earned a fifth-place medal in the freestyle tournament earlier in the week. He joined 10 other Team Pennsylvania wrestlers in Fargo who became double All-Americans at Fargo and won the team’s only 16u Greco-Roman individual title.

In order to claim a coveted “Stop Sign” championship plaque, Detar rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Minnesota’s Titan Friederichs in the championship bout. With three second-period points, Detar pulled even and won the match by decision based on criteria.

Detar’s path to the title included victories over Virginia’s Anthony Ciotoli, Kansas’ Johnny Leck, Idaho’s Rider Seguine, Washington’s Czar Quintanilla and Pennsylvania’s Jack Baron, who won a PIAA Class 3A bronze medal in March with Germantown Academy.

Detar earned a PIAA Class 2A bronze medal at 107 pounds as a freshman.

Northern’s Declan Basinger also competed in the Greco-Roman competition at Fargo, going 2-2 overall.

