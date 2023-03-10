Less than two hours after his third loss of the season, Detar defeated Central Valley’s Antonio Boni 5-1 to advance to the 107-pound bronze-medal match scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Giant Center.

Trinity’s Jagger Gray went 1-1 in the consolation rounds Friday night, securing a spot in the fifth-place bout at 160 pounds. They join Camp Hill’s Noah Doi, who will wrestle for seventh place at 133 pounds, in the medal round.

“Once it’s over, it’s over,” Detar said. “There’s not much you can do about it, so I just keep moving forward and focus on my next match.”

Detar scored a takedown late in the first period against Boni and remained in control for there. Standing between Detar and a bronze medal is Burrell’s Cam Baker, who lost in the other semifinal to Seidel, the defending state champion.

“It’s a pretty cool accomplishment to be able to come here as a freshman and place in the top four in the state,” Detar said. “It’s just something I’ve been working for all my life, and it’s starting to pay off.”

Gray came back from a 7-1 quarterfinal loss Friday morning against Conneaut’s Collin Hearn to defeat Tussey’s Mountain’s Ezra Masood 5-2 and West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk 3-1 in the ensuing consolation rounds. Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross ended Gray’s run with a 12-3 major decision in the fifth round of consolations, sending the Trinity junior to the fifth-place bout, where he’ll face Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski.

