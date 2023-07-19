Trinity rising sophomore Will Detar earned All-American honors with a fifth-place finish at 113 pounds in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps 16U Nationals Wednesday at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Detar, who earned a PIAA Class 2A bronze medal at 107 pounds as a freshman in March, defeated Arizona’s Konner Larkin 10-2 in the fifth-place match of the freestyle tournament Wednesday.

Detar went 9-2 in the tournament with two wins by fall and two others by technical fall. His path to the fifth-place match included a 6-4 decision over fellow Pennsylvanian Dominic Deputy of Chestnut Ridge, the 2023 Class 2A state runner-up at 107 pounds.

Cedar Cliff’s Kavin Muyleart reached the Round of 16 in the 100-pound freestyle bracket, posting a 4-2 record.

In the junior freestyle division, Cumberland Valley’s Anthony Bruscino went 3-2 at 195 pounds while Northern’s Cole Bartram posted a 2-2 record at 195, and Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell went 0-2 at 138.

Heading into Wednesday nights championship bouts, Pennsylvania held healthy leads in both the 16u and junior freestyle team standings. Pennsylvania won the 16u girls freestyle title earlier in the week.

Detar and Northern’s Declan Basinger (145) are scheduled to compete in the Greco-Roman competition set to begin Friday.

Photos: Scenes from the final day of 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling at the Giant Center