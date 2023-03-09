HERSHEY — Trinity freshman Will Detar had already wrestled on big stages in his wrestling career, taking on competition across the country while collecting his share of hardware.

So when he took the mat at the Giant Center for the first time Thursday morning for the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Championships, he met the moment with the calm, comfortable consistency that paved his path to the state tournament.

“When I was out there, waiting to go out on the mat, I was looking around, and it was pretty cool,” Detar said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, just up in the stands, watching. So it feels good to finally be able to compete here.”

Detar made the most of his state-tournament debut, pinning Montoursville’s Aristotelis Bobotas in exactly three minutes to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. His teammate, Jagger Gray, also advanced to the quarterfinals at 160 pounds with an 8-3 decision over Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura. The two quarterfinalists highlighted the Class 2A performances Thursday on the first day of the state tournament.

“I felt pretty good out there,” Detar said. “It was a nice match to work on all my stuff and clean everything up.”

Coming off his second loss of the season in the Southeastern Regional final – against defending state champion Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon – Detar went to work early in his Thursday opener. He scored a takedown 30 seconds into his bout with Bobotas, the Northeastern Regional bronze medalist, and stayed in control from there.

“I was kind of working on my feet because he’s a really good wrestler,” Detar said. “He’s able to wrestle someone who’s really fast and slick, so I was trying to work on my reattacks, which is something I’ve been trying to do all season.”

Detar spent most of the next 2:30 putting Bobotas on his back, employing a variety of moves to score nearfall points with tilts.

“On top, I was just trying to open everything up,” he said, “and use all different types of moves.”

Starting the second period on bottom, Detar quickly slipped out, brought Bobotas to the mat again and completed the fall for the 21st time this season.

“It makes a pretty big difference,” Detar said of the pin. “It helps build momentum for all of my matches.”

Those matches resume Friday at 9 a.m. with a quarterfinal bout scheduled against Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner.

Like Detar, Gray looked forward to Thursday’s opportunity to compete at the Giant Center. The senior had finally broken through to the state tournament, and he wanted to make the most of it.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” Gray said. “I’ve been coming to states since I was a 5-year-old kid. I always dreamed of wrestling here, and I finally got to do it. It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

Gray, the Southeast Regional champion, took control of his first-round bout with a late first-period takedown that opened the scoring.

“It settled me down a little bit,” Gray said. “I was trying to feel him out for a little bit. I got that takedown and felt pretty comfortable that I could get to my offense so I could open him up.”

Gray settled in and opened up the match with three nearfall points toward the end of the second period. He stretched the lead to 8-0 early in the third with an escape and a takedown before yielding an escape and a takedown to Brandebura – the fourth-place finisher in the Southwestern Regional – in the bout’s waning seconds.

“I’m kind of mad at myself for allowing that takedown,” Gray said, “but it happens. I have to take it forward to the next match”

The next match pits Gray against Conneaut’s Collin Hearn, the Northwestern Regional runner-up, Friday morning.

Trinity's Tucker Paynter (215 pounds) and Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (133) remained in medal contention with wins Thursday. Paynter scored a 9-1 decision over Port Allegany's Miska Young in the preliminary round before dropping into the consolations with a 14-2 setback to Muncy's Austin Johnson.

Doi lost in the preliminaries to Benton's Dylan Granahan in the preliminaries but bounced back with an 8-7 win over Bedford's Kross Cassidy in the first round of consolations.

“I didn’t have the outing I wanted (last year)," Doi said. "Coming into this year, I knew I wanted to medal. I knew I had to win to get to tomorrow.”

Cassidy tied the bout 6-6 with about 30 seconds remaining. Off a restart, Doi caught his momentum and turned it into a takedown that sealed his spot in the next round of consolations Friday.

“I couldn’t let up on the offense," Doi said. "I just have to keep going and going and going until I break him, and finally, in the end, I got him.”

Doi's teammate, Kobe Moore, saw his junior season with a pair of losses at 152 pounds Thursday, dropping a 5-4 decision to Kane's Reece Bechakas in the prelims and a 7-3 bout to Hopewell's Isaiah Pisano in the consolations. Battling through a season-long shoulder injury, Moore finished with a 34-8 record.

Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships