Trinity’s Jagger Gray continued to slice through the wrestling postseason, striking gold at 160 pounds to lead five state qualifiers out of the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

Joining Gray with top-six finishes at regionals and berths in the PIAA Championships – scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center – were Trinity teammates Will Detar (second, 107 pounds), and Tucker Paynter (fifth, 215), and Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (fifth, 133) and Kobe Moore (sixth, 152).

Gray, who also captured sectional and District 3 titles on the road to Hershey, earned the regional crown with a 3-1 decision over Faith Christian sophomore Luke Sugalkski in Saturday’s championship bout. Gray also defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Joseph Lapenna 5-1 in the quarterfinals and Saucon Valley’s Jared Rohn 8-3 in the semifinals.

Detar also reached the championship bout in his bracket, pinning Springfield Township’s James Piroli (0:40) before a 13-0 major decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Tanner Berkenstock and a 3-2 decision over Faith Christian’s Kole Davidheiser before running into defending state champion Aaron Seidel in the finals for the second straight week. Seidel repeated as a regional champion with a 15-0 tech fall (6:00).

Paynter dropped a 4-3 decision to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Jared Blobe in the quarterfinals before earning his second consecutive state berth with consolation wins over Jack Heckman (fall, 3:51) and Saucon Valley’s Tyler Pfizenmayer (3-0). After a 3-1 setback to Conwell-Egan’s Dante Burns, Paynter bounced back in the fifth-place bout with a 4-3 decision over Catasauqua’s Chad Beller.

Doi, who finished sixth in the 126-pound bracket last year, reached Saturday’s semifinals before a loss via tech fall (15-0, 5:43) to eventual champion Charlie Robson of Conwell-Egan and a 7-2 setback to Faith Christian’s Mason Wagner, the bronze medalist, in consolations. Doi secured fifth place with a 6-5 decision over Salisbury’s John Samy after falling behind 4-0.

Moore bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Liam Scrivanich of Saucon Valley but punched his ticket to states with consolation wins over Biglerville’s Seth Lady (8-5) and Conwell-Egan’s Hayden Mann (5-2). West Perry’s Nolen Ziegler pinned him in the consolation semifinals, and Berks Catholic’s Carmine Lenzi pinned him at 2:39 in the fifth-place bout.

Trinity’s Major Lewis and Big Spring’s Owen Hutchinson missed the cut for states but finished their seasons with wins. Lewis pinned Brady Pires in 2:23 to take seventh place at 114 pounds, and Hutchinson took seventh place at 215 pounds by forfeit.

