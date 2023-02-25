HARRISBURG – Jagger Gray’s path back to the top of the District 3 podium featured a move to a lower weight an at-times-out-of-sync season and an underlying sense of potential and purpose.

“I wasn’t wrestling my best at the beginning,” the Trinity senior said, “and kind of found myself halfway through the season, so I’m getting back to what I’m used to.”

A second consecutive district title fueled the sense of familiarity Saturday, as Gray overtook West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk for a 6-2 decision in the 160-pound championship bout at the District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Central Dauphin East.

Gray and Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (133 pounds) struck gold in Saturday’s finals, part of a Sentinel area contingent that earned 11 total medals and nine berths in the PIAA Southeast Regional Championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

Shamrocks’ solid day

Gray advanced through the district bracket Saturday with a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a fall in the semifinals. He trailed for the first time in the tournament when Hockenberry-Folk took him down.

“I felt like I wasn’t intense enough from the get-go,” Gray said, “and I felt like he kind of maintained more of that intensity (early). Then throughout, I was able to kind of be more intense as he regressed.”

Gray, who had defeated Hockenberry-Folk in the sectional quarterfinals a week earlier, pulled even with a pair of escape points and landed a takedown of his own with 30 seconds left in the second period.

He never looked back.

A champion at 172 pounds a year earlier, Gray felt like his season took off with a 5-2 win over Perkiomen Valley’s Gavin Pascoe Jan. 28.

“After that match, I felt like I was back to my old self,” he said. “I was wrestling good, staying composed. I was more composed. Instead of overaggressive, it was more of a controlled aggression.”

Gray’s gold-medal performance led a Trinity contingent that took home four medals. Freshman Will Detar advanced to the 107-pount title bout before suffering his first loss of the season in a 13-0 major decision to Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel, the reigning PIAA Class 2A champion.

“He’s really good at controlling pace and controlling wrists on top,” Detar said. “It’s hard to stop him. … It just helps me know what I need to work on.”

Major Lewis (114) and Tucker Paynter (215) rounded out the quartet of Trinity medalists. Lewis dropped a pair of tight decisions at the end of his district run, falling 2-0 in the semifinals to Northern Lebanon’s Sam Wolford in TB2 and giving up a late takedown to Berks Catholic’s Brayden Hartranft in the third-place bout. Paynter bounced back from a 3-2 semifinal loss to Berks Catholic’s Brody Kline to earn bronze with a commanding 8-2 decision over Biglerville’s Mason Keiper.

“I believe today that I finished strong,” Paynter said. “I faced adversity well and just stayed above the action.”

Trinity finished seventh in the team standings with 78.5 points. Berks Catholic pulled away from the field with 219.5 points, and West Perry – fielding two champions, three silver medalists and a bronze medalist among its 10 place-winners – finished second with 168.6 points.

A brother's influence

After defeating West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky 8-4 in the 133-pound title bout, Doi credited his older brother, Christian, who won the district’s 132-pound title as a senior in 2022.

“He always built up my mental strength,” the younger Doi said. Whenever we would wrestle each other, he would always beat me up, so I knew how to lose, and I knew how to get past that.”

Noah Doi used his mental strength, and his agility, to score 26 points across his three bouts Saturday.

“I don’t like to be a really defensive wrestler,” he said, “so I was really proud of my offense today. I knew he was a really strong wrestler, and I knew he would have a really good, strong defense. But I knew I could get to my stuff and score points to win these big matches.”

Joining Doi on the medal stand were teammates Kobe Moore (third, 152) and Quin DeCavalcante (eighth, 160). Doi had finished third at 126 last year while Moore improved from his sixth-place performance.

“I think I’m definitely happy with the improvement,” he said. “I beat a few kids today who I knew were going to be tough.”

Bulldogs break through

After moving down from Class 3A to Class 2A, Big Spring sent three wrestlers to the podium in Owen Hutchinson (second, 215), Clayton Hetrick (fifth, 172) and Nic Souders (seventh, 145).

“We’re doing a lot better in the postseason than we did in the regular season,” Hutchinson said. “The competition is pretty similar. A lot of people say double-A is a lot easier. The low end of double-A is easier, but the high end is still right there. Everybody’s tough.”

Hutchinson worked his way to the finals with 2-0 and 3-2 decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He found himself in a 1-1 deadlock with Berks Catholic’s Kline in the title bout before Kline slipped under a headlock and scored a takedown for the sudden victory.

“It wasn’t how I wanted to end, but I’ll probably see him again at regionals, and I’ll hopefully have a different outcome.”

East Pennsboro’s Paul Sanderson finished sixth at 152. Missing his entire sophomore season with a leg injury, the junior advanced to the semifinals before a 10-6 loss in the consolation semifinals and a 3-0 loss to Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard in the fifth-place match.

“I’m sort of disappointed,” Sanderson said, “but it also gives me confidence that I can get up to that level. I just got caught in a couple spots”

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg