Trinity's District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Tournament run ends with losses to West Perry, Northern Lebanon

ELLIOTTSBURG — Trinity faced a steep uphill climb heading into Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling quarterfinals against No. 2 West Perry in the Mustangs’ home gym. Injuries and gaps in the lineup forced the seventh-seeded Shamrocks to forfeit points throughout the proceedings.

The climb proved too steep, as Trinity’s first foray into the district team tournament ended with a 52-21 quarterfinal loss to the Mustangs followed by a 39-31 loss in the consolation round to No. 3 Northern Lebanon. But the Shamrocks dug in, anyway, gaining points and experience in hopes of building momentum for the upcoming individual postseason.

“It’s definitely tough giving up so many forfeits at the end of the season,” Trinity head coach Joe Perretta said after the consolation. “We’re banged up a little bit, but the guys that were out here, especially in this match, they battled hard. I was happy with the effort up and down the lineup. Everybody that wrestled, they wrestled hard, wrestled to win. They gave it their all. I feel like we ended the season on a high note, even if we took two losses tonight.”

The Shamrocks won nine contested bouts between the two matches. Eight of them yielded bonus points with five falls, one technical fall and two major decisions. It included a fall for Josiah Bowie at 145 pounds in the match against West Perry in which the senior trailed 4-1 through two periods, a tech fall for sophomore Saire Young at 160 pounds against Northern Lebanon, and 22 combined points (including one forfeit) from seniors Major Lewis and Jagger Gray.

“Major and Jagger, they did what they do,” Perretta said. “They went out and dominated, and that’s hopefully getting them ready (for the individual postseason).”

It wasn’t enough to overcome a hungry West Perry team, which picked up four falls and two tech falls to compound the four Trinity forfeits in the quarterfinals and went on to advance to the championship for the first time in program history after routing Upper Dauphin 71-6 in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Mustangs draw top-seeded Berks Catholic in Saturday’s championship match scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

“They’re a tough team up and down the lineup,” Perretta said. “There are not a lot of holes there. It’s good for our guys to come in and get that competition.”

In the consolation round, the Shamrocks had built a 25-16 lead on the Vikings after Tucker Paynter’s fall at 215 pounds, but three consecutive forfeits put Northern Lebanon ahead. Despite giving up a forfeit of their own, the Vikings clinched the match with Julian Zaragosa’s tech fall at 127, the final bout of the night. The Vikings earned a trip to Cumberland Valley for Saturday’s consolation semifinals where they could earn a chance to wrestle for third place and a berth in the state team tournament.

Meanwhile, with its first trip to the district team playoffs coming to a close, Trinity turned its attention to healing and preparing for the individual postseason set to begin with a Feb. 18 section tournament at Susquenita.

“To be here and to be competitive, it’s a lot of fun,” Perretta said. “It means a lot to us. Hopefully we can continue to build on that in the future. Hopefully these guys get excited, and it kind of motivates them for what really matters here, going into the individual postseason.”

