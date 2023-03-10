HERSHEY — Three local wrestlers reserved space on the PIAA Class 2A medal stand with wins in the early session Friday at the Giant Center.

Trinity's Will Detar earned a 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Cranberry's Dalton Wenner at 107 pounds to advance to the semifinals scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Shamrocks' Jagger Gray and Camp Hill's Noah Doi also remained in medal contention, advancing through Friday's early consolation rounds. Gray dropped a 7-1 decision to Conneaut's Collin Hearn in the 160-pound quarterfinals but bounced back with a 5-2 decision over Ezra Masood of Tussey Mountain in the blood round. Doi, who lost his preliminary-round match Thursday, won two more consolation bouts Friday, defeating Penns Valley's Colten Shunk 7-2 and scoring an 11-3 major decision over Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck in the blood round.

Gray and Doi can finish no lower than eighth in the tournament. A win in Friday's fourth round of consolations, also scheduled for 7:30 Friday, would secure a spot no worse than sixth place. A win in the fifth round of consolations later Friday evening would secure a spot in Saturday's (2 p.m.) third-place match.

Detar is scheduled to face Faith Christian's Kole Davidheiser in the 107 semifinals.

Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships