Doi scored a takedown against Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck en route to an 11-3 major decision in the third round of PIAA consolations.
HERSHEY — Three local wrestlers reserved space on the PIAA Class 2A medal stand with wins in the early session Friday at the Giant Center.
Trinity's Will Detar earned a 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Cranberry's Dalton Wenner at 107 pounds to advance to the semifinals scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Shamrocks' Jagger Gray and Camp Hill's Noah Doi also remained in medal contention, advancing through Friday's early consolation rounds. Gray dropped a 7-1 decision to Conneaut's Collin Hearn in the 160-pound quarterfinals but bounced back with a 5-2 decision over Ezra Masood of Tussey Mountain in the blood round. Doi, who lost his preliminary-round match Thursday, won two more consolation bouts Friday, defeating Penns Valley's Colten Shunk 7-2 and scoring an 11-3 major decision over Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck in the blood round.
Gray and Doi can finish no lower than eighth in the tournament. A win in Friday's fourth round of consolations, also scheduled for 7:30 Friday, would secure a spot no worse than sixth place. A win in the fifth round of consolations later Friday evening would secure a spot in Saturday's (2 p.m.) third-place match.
Detar is scheduled to face Faith Christian's Kole Davidheiser in the 107 semifinals.
Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships
Camp Hill's Kobe Moore, left , grapples with Kane's Reece Bechakas during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Kobe Moore, right, looks for a weakness in Kane's Reece Bechakas during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Noah Doi, right, locks up Benton's Dylan Granahan during their 133 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Noah Doi, right, locks up Benton's Dylan Granahan during their 133 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Quade Boden, left, grapples with Milton's Cale Bastian during their 189pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Quade Boden, tries to escape the grip Milton's Cale Bastian during their 189pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Trinity's Tucker Paynter, left escapes the grip of Port Allegany's Miska Young during their 215 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Tucker Paynter, top, tries to lock in the arm of Port Allegany's Miska Young during their 215 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Tyler Morrison, left, controls the arm of Bentworth Owen Ivcic during their 139 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Tyler Morrison, left, controls the arm of Bentworth Owen Ivcic during their 139 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Will Detar, top, tries to gain control of the wrist of Montoursville's Aristotelis Bobotas during their 107 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Will Detar wrestles Montoursville's Aristotelis Bobotas during their 107 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Gray, right, grapples with Carlynton's Chase Brandebura during their 160 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Gray, right, takes down Carlynton's Chase Brandebura during their 160 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Nolen Zeigler, left, tries to take down Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Nolen Zeigler, front, breaks free from the grip of Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The 2023 State Individual Wrestling Championships kicked off on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!