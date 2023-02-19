Trinity’s Will Detar, Major Lewis and Jagger Gray took home titles from the District 3 Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament Saturday at Susquenita.

Detar pinned Newport’s Roma Polcha in one minute, 43 seconds for the 107-pound title to wrap up a day that included a fall in the quarterfinals and a tech fall in the semifinals. Lewis pinned his way to the 114 pound final and earned the title with a 7-1 decision over Susquenita’s Mason McLendon. Gray opened his journey through the 160-pound bracket with a quarterfinal tech fall followed by a pin and a 3-0 decision over West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the finals.

Tucker Paynter (second place at 215), Saire Young (fourth at 152) and Joseph Olivetti (fifth at 133) will join the title winners at the District 3 Class 2A tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at CD East.

Big Spring’s big showing

Competing in Class 2A after dropping from Class 3A, Big Spring finished third in the team standings at Susquenita behind West Perry (229) and Biglerville (155). Owen Hutchinson led the Bulldogs with a championship performance at 215 pounds, defeating Trinity’s Paynter in the finals. At 172 pounds, Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick settled for a silver medal after getting pinned by Littlestown’s Tanner Rock in 5:27. Cord Hetrick (127) and Jay Roberds (285) finished fourth in their brackets while Nicholas Sounders (145) and Rodney Yeager (189) took fifth place, and Nikolas Bradley (107) and Lennon Osbaugh (121) finished sixth.

Silver for Sanderson

East Pennsboro’s Paul Sanderson took silver at 152 pounds in the sectional tournament at Susquenita. Making his return to the postseason after a year lost to injury, Sanderson won his quarterfinal and semifinal bouts by fall before dropping a 17-8 major decision to West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler.

West Perry ran away with the team title thanks to individual championships for Jackson Rush (121), Blain Puchalsky (133), Tyler Morrison (139), Tucker Seidel (145) and Zeigler (152).

Hockenberry-Folk’s loss to Gray in the 160-pound final was the only loss for the Mustangs in the championship, third-place or fifth-place bouts.

Doi does it

Berks Catholic sent 10 wrestlers to the Class 2A sectional tournament at CD East. Camp Hill’s wrestlers went 1-1 against the Saints in the finals. The Lions’ Noah Doi earned a 6-2 decision over Berks Catholic’s Noah Rosa for the 133-pound title. Camp Hill’s Kobe Moore also advanced to the championship finals but dropped an 8-5 decision to the Saints’ Carmine Lenzi.

Camp Hill’s Quin Decavalcante also punched his ticket to districts with a fourth-place finish at 160.

