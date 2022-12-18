Sudden victory for Herd's Mitchell Adams headlines 4 local titles at Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament

Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams could feel the pressure – under the lights of Gene Evans Gymnasium and the weight of Conestoga Valley’s Abdoul Akala, -- as the ticked down on the 172-pound final of Saturday’s Carlisle Christmas Classic. Adams trailed 2-0 after giving up a takedown early in the first period, and he struggled to break free from a bottom position throughout the second and into the third.

Then he found a way.

The Thundering Herd sophomore scored a reversal 28 seconds into the third period before hitting a high-crotch shot 28 seconds into overtime for a 4-2 sudden victory and a tournament title. Carlisle’s Layton Schmick joined Adams at the top of the podium, repeating as the tournament’s heavyweight champion, and individual titles for Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (215 pounds) and William Detar (107) propelled the Shamrocks to a fourth-place finish in the team standings at the 61st annual Carlisle wrestling tournament.

“I’m not going to lie,” Adams said. “I was nervous. He took me down super easy in that first period. But I knew, once I battled off bottom there to start the third period, something switched in my head. I was like, ‘I want this bad.’”

Adams, who broke the 30-win threshold as a freshman, opened his season by mining a silver medal in the Dec. 9-10 Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, where he won a semifinal match by default when his opponent bit him in the arm.

“I ended up winning that match on a default, but mentally, I lost that match,” he said, “and then I got mauled in the finals, and that hurt. I wanted to get back out there and redeem myself this weekend.”

Pinning three opponents to reach the Carlisle Classic final, Adams credited Carlisle assistant coach Colton Zimmerman, himself a former Herd wrestler, with instilling his aggressive approach on the mat.

“He’s been doing a great job at making me attack,” Adams said. “In the room, even this morning when we were warming up, all I had to do was attack, all morning. I think we drilled the same move 50-100 times before I started wrestling.”

And in overtime of the title match, Adams saw his chance to shoot for a title against Akala, a fellow sophomore who finished third in his section in February.

“I wanted to make that one attack perfect,” he said. “I did not want to get caught underneath. I didn’t want to miss and have him reattack, so I was thinking the whole time that I needed one perfect shot.”

Schmick strikes gold

Schmick earned his second trip to the top of a tournament medal stand in as many weeks and improved his season record to 8-0. He paved his way to the finals with falls, pinning Trinity’s Chris Thompson (who finished fifth), Mechanicsburg’s Davon Hutchinson and Red Land’s Ethan Eisner (who finished fourth).

“All the work I put in during the offseason, I’m starting to see it,” said Schmick, whose junior season ended one step shy of the state’s medal round. “I’m just feeling more confident, especially on the bottom.”

In Saturday’s final, Schmick and Central Bucks East’s Joe Collins sized each other up and traded shot attempts but came out of the first period scoreless.

“In the big matches where everybody’s watching, I’ve got to warm up a little bit,” Schmick said. “Even though I’m warmed up plenty before the match, I’ve just got to get a hold of a guy first.”

With the two combatants locking each other up, Schmick scored and escape point and later hit a second-period takedown. It gave him enough of a cushion to ride out the rest of the time to the title.

Paynter keeps pace

Trinity’s run to the state football semifinals bled into the start of the wrestling season. Paynter, a linebacker for the Shamrocks, didn’t miss a beat when he returned to the mat, where Saturday’s run to the 215-pound title improved his early season record to 7-0 with seven falls.

“The main thing that helped me get up to speed was really my confidence,” the junior said. “I’ve been wrestling all my life, so it’s kind of just live it and breathe it and eat it. It’s always going to be there with me.”

The two-time state qualifier settled the title match against North Schuylkill’s Jared Tinari with a pin in three minutes, 27 seconds.

“The strategy was to go out and score as many points as I could,” he said, “but then I realized it really wasn’t working as much as I wanted it to or planned it to. So I worked on top. I was patient. And then I just kind of broke him.”

Detar’s statement win

Like Paynter, Detar stayed perfect for the Shamrocks. The freshman improved his season record to 8-0 with a 4-0 decision over Newport’s Roman Polcha to claim the 107-pound title and continue the strong start to his varsity career.

“I’ve just really been looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s a big step up in my career, and I just wanted to see what I can do my freshman year, go out there and give it my all.”

Detar’s eight wins included six pins and a technical fall.

“Will’s confident,” Trinity coach Joe Perretta said. “He believes in himself, and he’s not afraid to get after it and try to score points. I think his pace is good. He’s not afraid of anybody. He doesn’t care if it’s a senior or a freshman or an eighth grader. He’s going to take it to you, and that’s important in wrestling.”

The Shamrocks opened their season by winning the Dec. 9 Newport Duals. Saturday, they finished with 170 team points and seven individual medals. Major Lewis (114) and Jagger Gray (160) also reached the finals but settled for silver. Thompson’s fifth-place finish, a sixth-place medal for Joseph Olivetti (133) and an eighth-place medal for Jacob Scherra (172) rounded out the scoring.

“I think they’re confident,” Perretta said, “and they’re working hard in the room. The goals are higher this year, and we just want to build on the success that we had last year.”

Carlisle finished fifth in the team standings with 150.5 points, a silver medal for Carter Pedrick (133), fifth place for Andy Baer (127) and Anthony DeAngelo (260) and sixth place for Bradyn Jumper (215). Red Land finished sixth behind fourh-place laurels for Sam Culp (107), Josh Patrick (172) and Eisner, fifth place for Garrett Anderson (121), sixth place for Caden Gibson (189) and seventh place for Corbin Hutchinson (121) and Connor Stank (160).

Gettysburg took the team title with 224 points, taking a slight edge over West Perry (222.5). The Warriors’ Tyler Withers, the Carlisle Classic’s 189-pound champion, was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.

Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament