HERSHEY — A lot of attributes contribute to success at the PIAA Wrestling Championships. Perhaps none of them add quite as much as experience.

The benefits of having been there before were on display in Thursday’s Class 3A session at Giant Center, when five locals claimed first-round wins to earn spots in Friday’s quarterfinals scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Two commonalities united the quintet: all five are upperclassmen, and all five are returning state qualifiers.

Northern juniors Rocco Fratelli (133 pounds) and Cole Bartram (189), Boiling Springs senior Michael Duggan (152), Shippensburg senior Dom Frontino (160) and Carlisle senior Layton Schmick (285) are those veterans still in contention for state gold, with each of them one win away from a podium finish.

“The first one has definitely always been my hardest at states,” Schmick said. “It feels great to get that first one down, but that’s just the first step along the way.”

Schmick’s was a prototypical state match, a six-minute grinder that swung on one move. Schmick and Pine-Richland senior Joey Schneck were deadlocked 2-2 after Schmick had given up a reversal midway through the first period. The Carlisle senior battled for more than a minute to get the escape, until a reversal opportunity presented itself just before the buzzer. Schmick completed the reversal in time to take a 4-2 lead and did not relinquish the advantage.

“I heard people saying ‘Short time, short time,’” Schmick said. “I figured getting the safe one (point) was better than trying to get the reversal and having it be tied after the first period. It just happened that he thought time was out already and stopped moving.”

Frontino’s win did not have the same amount of drama, as the Shippensburg senior continued his postseason roll right onto the big stage. He attacked early and often against Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck, notching a takedown quickly off the opening whistle and nearly closing things with a cradle. Frontino cruised to the 15-2 major, demonstrating his focus in his third trip to states.

“I remember coming my freshman year, I was like ‘Holy cow, this place is crazy.’ I went and watched when I was little, but wrestling in it was a whole different thing,” Frontino said. “Coming in yesterday, it was all business. It’s time to go. Get your drill, get your sweat, get back and get to bed. Be ready for today.”

Fratelli and Bartram both turned in solid wins. Fratelli’s went down to the wire and past it, with the Polar Bear pulling out a 3-1 sudden victory win in a competitive matchup with West Chester Henderson’s Carmen Cortese. It was Fratelli’s first state win after an 0-2 outing last season.

“I started off slow, not how I wanted to start it, but I finished how I wanted to finish,” Fratelli said. “It feels good to finally get a win at the Giant Center.”

Fratelli had briefly been awarded the winning takedown at the third-period buzzer, but it was waved off following a conference between the mat officials. Fratelli stayed calm and locked in after the near miss, firing off his finest shot of the bout to get the win with 39 seconds remaining in sudden victory.

“It’s happened to me quite a bit this postseason,” Fratelli said. “I just know that it’s the ref’s call, they make it, and sometimes they go to your side and sometimes they don’t. You can’t argue it. Just stay calm, just let it be, and just keep wrestling after that.”

Bartram was on point in a matchup of returning state medalists, taking a 6-1 win over Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion. The Polar Bear raced to a 4-0 first-period advantage and never encountered any serious trouble.

The most state-experienced of the local contingent, two-time Class 2A medalist Duggan, showed his poise late in his bout with McDowell’s Artis Simmons. Duggan leveraged his length advantage throughout the match with low ankle shots, and the last of those secured a takedown with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to finish a 9-7 win. He draws a marquee quarterfinal matchup with returning state champ Ty Watters of West Allegheny.

Five locals remained alive in the consolation bracket: Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell (133) and Gabe Belga (152), Boiling Springs’ Drew Scherer (114), Carlisle’s Anthony DeAngelo (172), and Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (215). Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds (133) and Ean Wilson (145) were both knocked out with a pair of losses.

Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships