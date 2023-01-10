South Middleton School Board endorses the start of a girls wrestling program

South Middleton School Board Monday endorsed the start of a high school girls wrestling program effective for the current school year.
Board members approved a plan to support the program through a combination of district money and booster funds during 2022-2023. Starting 2023-2024 and beyond, the program will be sponsored entirely by school district funding.
Boiling Springs High School becomes the 91st school in Pennsylvania to add a girls’ varsity wrestling team. Once 100 schools sponsor girls wrestling programs, the sport is eligible to be sanctioned under Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules.
Boiling Springs joins Big Spring, Cumberland Valley and Camp Hill as Midstate school districts with school-sponsored girls wrestling programs.
Photos: Boiling Springs and Bishop McDevitt Wrestling
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.