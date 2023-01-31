Shorthanded but scrappy Carlisle falls to top-seeded Central Dauphin in District 3 team wrestling opener

HARRISBURG — Limping into the District 3 Tournament with an injury-limited lineup and drawing top-seeded Central Dauphin in the Rams’ home gym for the first round, Carlisle’s wrestlers wanted to make sure its stay in the team postseason, no matter the length, was a meaningful one.

The Rams rolled to a 55-9 victory in the opening round Tuesday and defeated Spring Grove 52-15 in the quarterfinals, but Carlisle collected the small wins and small lessons that can add value to a program on a macro level.

“I told the kids it was an uphill battle,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “But I just wanted to see them come out and fight. And I think that’s what we got.”

Before the match started the Herd (12-6) had given up 12 points with two forfeits, a theme for a season that saw their three-year claim to the Mid-Penn’s Keystone title slip from their grasp as they battled injuries and illnesses along with the opponents on the other side of the mat. Among the injured were two of the team’s captains in Andy Baer and Mitch Adams.

“The last three years when we won the division, we got really lucky,” Wilson said. “We never had any serious injury or sicknesses. This year, every time we turned around, somebody was hurt or somebody was sick. We never had any serious, serious injuries, but giving up a forfeit every match and having the injuries where we had to give up two forfeits in most matches, that’s tough.”

The “tough” extended to the opponents themselves. Carlisle’s 17 dual-meet opponents during the regular season included five District 3 team qualifiers. The Rams (12-0) added themselves to that list with authority Tuesday, racking up five falls – from C.J. Frerree (121 pounds), Matt Repos (145), Ryan Garvick (160), Eli Poyer (189) and Thunder Beard (107) – in a total of five minutes and 38 seconds.

“Anytime you get to wrestle (coach) Jeff Swigard and Central Dauphin,” Wilson said, “it’s an honor. They’re one of the most distinguished programs in District 3.”

Anthony DeAngelo put the Herd on the board with a 4-2 decision at 172. Layton Schmick added to the total with a fall, his 18th of the season, at 285. Wilson also cited the fight he saw from his wrestlers on the losing end in the middleweights. At 133, Carter Pedrick trailed Dallas Schorr 9-1 early in the second period but a takedown late in the period and another in the third helped him shrink the gap to 10-5 and deny the Rams bonus points. Pete Petsinis endured a grind of a contest at 139 in a 1-0 loss to the Rams’ Gavin Reynolds, and freshman Steffon Urban-Lee limited Central Dauphin’s Mike Beers to a 7-1 decision. Beers had earned bonus points in 25 of his previous 27 victories.

“Michael Beers is one of the most improved kids in District 3,” Wilson said, “and I thought Steffon was right there with him, battling as a freshman. We’re super excited about his future.”

The immediate future for the Herd features a trip to Cedar Crest for Saturday’s Falcon Invitational, followed by the individual postseason set to begin with a section tournament at Mechanicsburg Feb. 18. Baer expects to wrestle Saturday while Wilson said Adams’ status would be monitored on a day-to-day basis. Their teammates also hope to heal and gear up for more chances to collect wins and lessons as they navigate the rugged road to Hershey and the state championships.

“Obviously, we have expectations,” Wilson said. “We want to push as many kids through to the regional tournament as we can. We’re just going to keep going out and battling.”

