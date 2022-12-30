Shippensburg's Frontino, Northern's Bartram, Trinity's Detar win wrestling titles at Trojan Wars

CHAMBERSBURG — Dom Frontino made sure to soak it all in with his arm raised by the official, the cheers raining down from the sizable crowd and the Chambersburg gymnasium lights reflecting with a shine off the life-size gladiator-style helmet the Shippensburg senior wrestler had just won with a 4-3 decision over South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues in the title bout.

Frontino, who had missed most of the regular-season tournaments during his junior season while rehabbing a knee injury, conquered the 160-pound bracket at the MyHouse Trojan Wars. Trinity’s Will Detar (107 pounds) and Northern’s Cole Bartram (189) also earned helmets at the tournament that featured wrestlers from 50 varsity teams across six states.

“These tournaments are a blast,” Frontino said, removing the helmet after an impromptu post-match photo shoot. “I freaking love them. You get great competitors, like I had in the semifinal and final matches. That’s all you can ask for, coming to these tournaments. And to be able to come out on top, it’s what shows at the end of the year, that grit to win no matter what.”

Frontino rallied to defeat Rodrigues, a two-time state champion from Maryland. Trailing 0-2 early, he erased the deficit with a pair of escape points and scored a takedown with 27 seconds left in the second period after breaking from Rodrigues’ clutches.

“He had great defense and pushed me to the end of the mat,” Frontino said. “He settled down and thought I was going for a stalemate, and I just blasted through him.”

Frontino’s abridged junior season started in earnest just before the postseason tournaments. It ended with an eighth-place medal at the PIAA Championships. After a busy offseason, he entered his senior campaign with a two-pronged mindset: score points and have fun.

“I learned last year that every time that you have a chance to be on the mat is a blessing,” he said.

Points were at a premium in Detar’s championship bout against Caden Smith, the junior lightweight out of James W. Robinson in Virginia. Smith scored an early point but received a stall warning shortly after.

Detar knew he had to stay aggressive.

“After that first stall call, especially, I wanted to just keep going,” he said, “just to catch him off guard and try to do something or get another stall call.”

Detar earned an escape point and got the stall call, with a one-point penalty, to take a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the third period. He kept his pace to the final whistle.

“I think I’ve been doing a lot better at being aggressive and just keeping the pace high, especially running back to the circle,” the Shamrock freshman said. “I want to keep them on their toes and be able to open up my offense no matter who the kid is or how good they are.”

Bartram also kept the pace high against Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers in the championship bout at 189. The junior, fresh off a football season that stretched into November and earned him All-State accolades, carried the momentum into the wrestling campaign, winning a King of the Mountain title at Central Mountain Dec. 17.

“Mentally, I’m in way better shape,” Bartram said, “just believing in what I can do. My coaches have been really helping me with that.”

Bartram built an early lead on Withers with a pair of first-period takedowns. He continued to press, scoring a near fall and another takedown on his way to the title.

Other medalists

Trinity’s Tucker Paynter reached the Trojan War finals but suffered a 2-1 setback to Chambersburg’s Zachary Evans. Paynter’s teammate, Major Lewis, took third place at 114.

Northern’s Rocco Fratelli scored point in the final 10 seconds to defeat Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds, 7-3, in the third-place match at 133.

“I just knew I had to keep wrestling,” Fratelli said. “There was enough time to take an opportunity to go big or go home, and I just knew it was there.”

The Bubblers’ Collin Neal finished fourth at 189 and Michael Duggan took fifth at 152. Big Spring's Owen Hutchinson finished fourth at 215.

Seventh-place medals went to Boiling Springs’ Drew Scherer (114), Trinity’s Jagger Gray (172) and Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (189). Boiling Springs’ Ian Longenberger (121) and Ean Wilson (145) finished in eighth place.

South Carroll took home the team title with 162 points, followed by Warrior Run (158) and West Perry (151.5). Boiling Springs led the local contingent tied for 13th place with 107.5 points.

Close 1 of 8 Cole Bartram 1.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, grapples with Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 1.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, top, looks for a weakness in Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Cole Bartram 2.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, struggles to break the leg grip from Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 2.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, right, goes head to head with Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 1.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, left, tries to break free from the grip of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 2.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, right, controls the legs of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Major Lewis 1.JPG Trinity's Major Lewis, top, tris to lock up West Branch's Landon Bainey during the 114 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Will Detar 1.JPG Trinity's Will Detar takes down Central Bucks South's Zach Thomas, bottom, during the 107 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Photos: 2022 Chambersburg Trojan Wars Local wrestlers took home three individual titles from the Trojan Wars holiday tournament at Chambersburg.