HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Shippensburg's Dominic Fronitno takes 8th place at high school wrestling's Super 32 Challenge

AAA State Westling 1.jpg

Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino, top, controls the wrist of Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez during their 152 pound match on during the 2022 PIAA Class 3A finals at Hershey's Giant Center.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino pins Central Bucks East's Mason Stein in 40 seconds Friday to advance to the PIAA Class 3A medal round at 152.

Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino finished eighth at 160 pounds in the Super 32 Challenge held Friday through Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Frontino, who finished eighth at 152 in the PIAA Championships, won his first five matches in the 96-wrestler bracket at the Super 32 challenge, advancing to the quarterfinals with three decisions and two major decisions.

He dropped a 4-1 decision to Joey Blaze of Perrysburg, Ohio, in the quarterfinals, before pinning West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, in the consolation round of eight.

Frontino’s weekend ended with a 4-1 loss to Carter Schubert of Honeoye Falls, New York, in the consolation round of four and a 6-4 setback to Maximus Magayna of Waterloo, Iowa, in the seventh-place match.

PIAA Wrestling: Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino advances to Class 3A quarterfinals

Cumberland Valley’s Alex Tennis (120 pounds), and Gabriel Belga (152), and Northern’s Rocco Fratelli also competed in the tournament. Tennis went 0-2 while Belga bowed out in the consolation round of 16 and Fratelli’s run ended in the consolation round of 32.

