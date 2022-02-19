Section Wrestling: Boiling Springs sends 13 wrestlers to districts; 4 local wrestlers win titles

Wrestlers from Boiling Springs and Trinity took to the mats in the District 3 Class 2A sectional tournament at Susquenita High School Saturday in their individual wrestling quest for state gold.

The Bubblers' Ean Wilson (145 pounds) and Michael Duggan (152) won section titles in their respective weight classes, as did Trinity's Major Lewis (106) and Tucker Paynter (189).

All 13 Boiling Springs wrestlers advanced to the District 3 Championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Central Dauphin East, with top-four finishes Saturday. The top six in each weight class received medals and district berths.

“This was survival week, and we are coming off team wrestling and are a bit beat up,” said Bubbler coach Trevor Byers. "We just needed some time off so we went light this week. I would have liked to get a couple more champions, but at this time, we just need to move on. No one cares about where you finish. It is move on and get ready for next week. I am proud of the kids, especially those who battled back, and moving all 13 on is a first for Boiling Springs.”

The race for the top team score, between Boiling Springs and West Perry, went back and forth all afternoon. The Bubblers finished on top with a total of 244 points, and and West Perry, with four individual champions, finished second with 219.

Trinity's Lewis opened the finals with a victory by fall over Boiling Springs' Luke Magnani at 5:44. The Bubblers' Kobin Karper also settled for silver, taking an injury default at 138 after tweaking a knee in his earlier bout.

“I wasn’t going to let him go out there and end his season with him getting hurt,” Byers said.

Both Boiling Springs champions defeated West Perry wrestlers in the finals. Wilson picked up a fall at 3:07 over Tucker Seidel, and Duggan topped the Mustangs' Justice Hockenberry-Folk with a 13-9 decision.

“Getting 13 wrestlers through is big for us, and it is all about survival at this time of the year,” said Wilson. “I am so proud of Jackson Mentzer and Sawyer Young for battling through the consolations. I work out with the Wilsons at Carlisle, and I have learned a lot. I didn’t make it out of sectionals last year.”

Gray lost a tough match to Nate Rode of Newport who earned the fall at 1:35.

After Trinity's Jagger Gray lot to Nate Rode of Newport in the 172-pound final, Paynter won the 189-pound title with a 15-5 major decision over Upper Dauphin's Dillon Johns.

"It was a tough day," said Paynter, who transferred from Big Spring when he was a freshman. "Waiting around from an early bye knocked me off my game. I was sluggish and needed a workout and started to get better and moved my feet a bit more. I am so proud of my teammates. Jagger (Gray) lost a tough one that he could have won, but he will bounce back, and Major Lewis brings so much energy and enthusiasm in the room with the lightweights.”

Boiling Springs' Julyan Dodson advanced to the finals at 285, losing his final to Peyton Wentzel of Upper Dauphin by fall at 3:38.

