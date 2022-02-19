Section wrestling: 9 local wrestlers strike gold, lead charge into districts

Carlisle’s Layton Schmick paced, back and forth, on the vacated championship mat at Mechanicsburg Saturday evening, waiting for the rest of the 215 bouts to finish so he could continue his quest for sectional gold against Central Dauphin East’s Mohamed Aly in the 285-pound bracket. He jumped rope. He flexed his legs. He paced some more.

“I was just going over the plans in my head, over and over,” Schmick said, “just knowing what I have to do.”

When the bout began, Schmick stuck to the game plan, exercising patience, scoring a takedown 17 seconds in, adding points from a near fall in the second period and capping his day by pinning Aly at 3:29 to claim sectional gold.

Schmick was one of nine local wrestlers who had their arms raised in the center mat after championship-bout victories in Saturday’s tournament. Cumberland Valley’ Phil Montes (106) and Anthony Bruscino (160), Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (120) and Cole Bartram (172), Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Bachman (132) and Max Haas (145), and Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino (152) all took home gold, and 27 others joined them with top-four performances that vaulted them into the District 3 South Central Region tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Spring Grove High School.

“We had two weeks off between our last match and now,” Schmick said. “This tournament just helped me get back in the groove of things.”

Frontino had been working to get back in his groove since Memorial Day when he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus at the NHSCA National Duals in Virginia Beach. After seven months of rehabilitation, he returned in January, went 16-0 in the regular season and posted three wins in three bouts Saturday with two pins and a 3-2 decision over Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga.

“This is so much more fun to me this year,” said Frontino, who finished second in the 138-pound class at last year’s sectional tournament. “I’m having a blast.”

Up two weight classes, Frontino challenged Belga, last year’s champion at 152. After the combatants traded escape points, Frontino scored a takedown with 12 seconds remaining.

“I wanted to open up a little bit more,” he said, “but some matches end up like that, but just coming out on top just shows your grit.”

Belga’s silver medal at 152 and a second-place finish from Alex Tennis at 113 complemented the Eagles’ two individual titles, including Montes’ 7-2 championship decision over Chambersburg’s Zach Sherman at 106, and helped Cumberland Valley secure second place in the team standings with 166.5 points, second to Chambersburg’s 168.

“It feels like redemption,” said Bruscino of his 160-pound title after pinning Lower Dauphin’s Max Klingensmith in the finals. Bruscino had finished fourth last year, missing the cut for a smaller district field due to the pandemic. The sophomore had built a 5-0 lead before sealing the win with a pin at 5:44.

“I go into every match with the mindset that I can pin anybody I wrestle,” he said. “In my mind, it was an inevitability.”

Like Bruscino, Haas had settled for a fourth-place finish and missed districts last year. Like Bruscino, he ended his Saturday at the top of the podium.

“I’m a senior now,” Haas said. “Having only been in the district tournament once, it just feels great to get the gold.”

Haas pinned CD East’s Jared Porter at 2:58 in the finals. He credited working with Bachman, his teammate, in the lead-up to the postseason. Bachman, who endured a post-bout shot from Northern’s Joel McClintock in the semifinals, held off Big Spring’s Logan Schmidt for a 6-2 decision in the 132-pound finals.

“It just feels good to get to the top of the podium,” Bartram said, “and get a better seed for districts, and just the confidence that I have going into districts is astronomical.”

Fratelli returned to the top of the podium with a 6-1 decision over Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer in the 120-pound finals. He struck gold at 106 in last year’s sectional tournament.

“Last year, I was cutting so much weight,” he said, “and this year, I just feel good at my natural weight.”

Bartram gave the Polar Bears a second gold medal, pinning Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams in 103 for the 172-pound title. Bartram pinned his way to the top of the podium with three victories in 2:42 of mat time.

Adams’ silver medal at 172 was Carlisle’s second-place performance of the day, joining Trentin Walker, who took an injury default at 126. The Herd also took bronze via Jarrett Wilson at 152 and Anthony DeAngelo at 160. Garrett Pedrick (106) and Malik Miller (216) rounded out seven district-qualifying wrestlers from a Carlisle contingent that had set a program record with 18 team wins during the dual-meet season.

“It feels great to see the whole team being successful,” Schmick said. “When everyone else is successful, it just pushes you to do great yourself.”

Polulak’s gold – earned with a 12-1 major decision over Big Spring’s Tyler Frye, was one of six medal-winning and district-qualifying performances from the Patriots. Sam Culp (106), Ryan Beck (132) took third place while Marcus Plever (152), Connor Stank (160) and Ethan Eisner (285) finished fourth.

“Seeing these other guys just gets me fired up,” Polulak said.

Other medalists

Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser also wrestled in the championship finals, finishing second at 189. Bronze medals also belonged to Cedar Cliff’s Keegan Zeigler (113) and Mike Jones (189), Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell (120), Northern’s Timmy Johnson (145), and Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick (172) and Owen Hutchinson (215).

Finishing fourth were Cedar Cliff’s Mark Paradine (120), Big Spring’s Eli Gregoris (126), Cumberland Valley’s Jaciah Whitcomb (132), Shippensburg’s John Gleason (172) and Mechanicsburg’s Antonio Zeno (189).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.