Red Land blasts Big Spring, Trinity sweeps in Newport and other early season wrestling notes

Red Land ran through Big Spring for a 61-3 nonleague dual-meet victory Wednesday night in Lewisberry, improving to 2-0.

Sophomore Sam Culp set the tone by pinning the Bulldogs’ Nikolas Bradley one minute, 11 seconds into the opening match at 114 pounds. Edwin Amaro (139), Justice Morgret (145) and Bryce Phillips (215) also won by fall, and senior heavyweight Ethan Eisner improved to 5-0 with a 1-0 decision over the Bulldogs’ Jay Roberds.

Red Land looks to carry that momentum into the Carlisle Christmas Classic scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Strong start for the Shamrocks

Another entry in the Carlisle tournament, Trinity went 3-0 last week while opening its season at the Newport Duals. The Shamrocks defeated Eastern York (43-24), Newport (39-33) and Mid-Penn Capital rival Camp Hill (48-30).

Freshman William Detar (107/114) went 3-0 for Trinity with three pins in a total of 6:00. Sophomore Saire Young (152/160) also went 3-0 with two pins and a decision, and the Trinity triumvirate of Major Lewis (114/121), Jagger Gray (172/189) and Tucker Paynter combined to go 9-0 in the duals.

Camp Hill went 0-3, dropping decisions to Newport (44-29) and Eastern York (43-30). Sophomore Noah Doi went 3-0 with wins by forfeit, pin and tech fall.

The Lions get another chance to take down Trinity in their Capital Division clash scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity.

Bubblers, Northern’s Bartram blast off at Rocket Duals

Boiling Springs opened its dual-meet schedule under head coach Josh Murray with a 4-1 record in the Rocket Duals at Spring Grove. The Bubblers took off with wins in the first four rounds over Maryland’s Loyola Blakefield (50-18), Spring Grove (41-24), Waynesboro (57-11) and Hempfield (50-21) before falling to unbeaten Chambersburg (40-29). Eli Bounds (133/139) and Michael Duggan (160/172) both picked up five wins individually for Boiling Springs, which heads into a key Mid-Penn Colonial showdown at West Perry scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Northern, which defeated Mid-Penn Keystone foe Lower Dauphin 34-30 in its Dec. 8 home opener, also competed at Spring Grove, going 2-3 in team duals. The Polar Bears’ Cole Bartram went 5-0 at Spring Grove with four pins and a forfeit to improve to 10-1 overall. He pinned Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight in 2:26 to hand Hight (6-1) his only loss of the season so far. Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (133) and Neico Fratelli (152) also went 5-0.

Northern continues its Mid-Penn Keystone schedule with a match against Hershey scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Herd take third

Carlisle opened its season with a third-place team finish in the Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg Saturday. Senior Layton Schmick won the 285-pound bracket, pinning Hamburg’s Charles Sheppard at 2:36 in the championship match. Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams finished second at 172, and Anthony DeAngelo took third place at 160. Andy Baer, who finished fourth at 127, received the award for most falls in the least amount of time, pinning five of his opponents in a total time of 8:15.

The Herd’s 159 team points were topped only by Warrior Run’s 241 and Lackawanna Trail’s 199.5.

New era for Wildcats

In their first action under head coach Dave Heckard, Mechanicsburg finished seventh out of 13 teams at Brandywine Heights’ Sam Lovello Classic.

Fourth-place finishes for Tyler Budman (114), Jude Ayala (139) and Niko Ledebohm (152) paced the Wildcats to 96 team points. Berks Catholic finished first in the team standings with 266 points.

Bulldog battles back

Big Spring’s Owen Hutchinson improved to 8-2 by working his way back through consolations to third place in the 215-pound bracket of the Penn Manor tournament Friday and Saturday. Hutchinson lost a 9-6 decision in the quarterfinals to Mount St. Joseph’s (Maryland) Bryce Phillips but won by fall against Governor Mifflin’s Maddox Noll, Upper Perkiomen’s Tommy Flud and Lancaster Catholic’s Ben Reigner to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he topped Tyler Hurst of Garden Spot, 6-1.

Thursday's schedule

Cumberland Valley girls at Gettysburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 4 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Camp Hill at Donegal Holiday Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 9 a.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 9 a.m.

East Pennsboro in Snacktown Duals at Hanover, 9 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 10 a.m.

