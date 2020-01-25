The projected District 3 team wrestling championships brackets based off Saturday's official power rankings.

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, Jan. 28

No. 16 Solanco (9-3) at No. 1 Gettysburg (17-0), 6

No. 8 Cedar Cliff (8-1) vs. No. 9 Exeter Twp. (13-3), at Gettysburg HS, 6

No. 13 Penn Manor (11-4) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (11-4), 6

No. 5 Hempfield (13-3) vs. No. 12 York Suburban (15-5), at at Cumberland Valley HS, 6

No. 15 Donegal (10-2) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (14-1), 6

No. 7 Garden Spot (9-1) vs. No. 10 Chambersburg (11-5), at Central Dauphin HS, 6

No. 14 Conrad Weiser (15-2) at No. 3 Dallastown (12-2), 6

No. 6 Northern (9-2) vs. No. 11 Spring Grove (10-4), at Dallastown HS, 6

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Jan. 28

TBD, at Gettysburg HS, 7:30

TBD, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30