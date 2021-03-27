PIAA Wrestling: Youthful Boiling Springs disappointed in Class 2A fourth-place finish but proud of season

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t the outcome they were seeking but the young Boiling Springs Bubblers picked up some valuable experience today in the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships.
They dropped two matches in Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, a 31-22 loss to powerhouse Southern Columbia 31-22 in the semifinals and the consolation match to Burrell 26-13, finishing fourth in the state.
Reynolds won its fifth consecutive 2A championship with a 31-22 victory over Southern Columbia. It was the program's fourth consecutive win over Southern Columbia in the finals. Reynolds beat Burrell in the semis 35-30.
The Bubblers (14-3) sent out underclassmen in 11 of 13 weights against two of the top teams in Pennsylvania. Freshmen Collin Neal and Ean Wilson fared well as Neal split his two matches and Wilson dropped two close matches.
Six sophomores wrestled, not including an injured Aidan McCombs. Three juniors — Raif Barber, Jaydan Barrick and Kobin Karper — wrestled as well.
PIAA Wrestling: Kobin Karper seals Boiling Springs' Class 2A quarterfinal victory over Lackawanna Trail
Despite the losses, that youth presents a bright future for Boiling Springs. Add in freshman Jackson Mentzer and possibly a couple of wrestlers who opted out because of the pandemic this year, and the weight room will be a battle in the offseason.
"I can’t wait for next year with the kids we have returning," Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said.
“Today wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I was proud of our guys today,” said Julyan Dodson, one of the Bubblers' sophomores. “I personally wrestled OK but know I could have done better. I am still learning how to wrestle. We placed in states, so that is good. It is crazy to come here after the year we had, and we wanted to win districts and then states, but it didn’t work out.”
The Bubblers dropped four of the first five matches against Burrell in the third-place match, but wrestlers went the distance without giving up bonus points. Michael Duggan won his match 10-5.
A quick learner: Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan applies past lessons in run to PIAA Class 2A bronze
Eli Crum proved his versatility as he only dropped a 5-0 decision to A.J. Corrado, a recent 2A state champion.
Neal picked up an 11-1 major decision, and Dodson won his upperweight match with a 5-1 decision.
Jacob Scott lost a very tough 3-1 decision at 215.
“It didn’t go as we planned, but I am not disappointed in our performance. We fought our hearts out,” James Snyder said. “Honestly, I couldn’t have ask for a better group of guys. It was definitely a challenge this season — we were about a month behind because our school wasn’t even going to let us go this year, and we were able to make it as memorable as we could.
"The extra several weeks of this season has been beneficial to this young group of wrestlers. Julyan, and Collin and Michael [Duggan] really wrestled well today.”
Snyder dropped a 14-5 major decision to Cooper Hornack, who finished second in the state two weeks ago in Hershey. It was Snyder's final high school match.
District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs secure ninth district team title in program history, first for head coach Trevor Byers
“We are a young team so today was great for our kids,” Byers said. “I am so proud of the effort of these kids today and all year to get to this point. It wasn’t the result [we wanted], but the experience today was good. We just need to grow and learn from today. We had a couple of matches that could have gone either way and the result could have been different. I am not upset, so I hope the kids aren’t beating themselves up."
Barber won a tough 5-3 battle at 120 in the consolations.
The Bubblers battled early against the strength of the Tigers lineup and only trailed 9-3 after the fourth match.
They lost the first three matches, but wrestlers stayed off the backs and saved valuable bonus points. Duggan broke the streak with a 13-7 clinic over Brandon Gedman. Five takedowns anchored the sophomore’s victory.
The Garcia brothers, Garret and Gavin, picked up an 8-2 decision and a 54-second fall, respectively, to open the lead to 18-3.
Wesley Barnes earned a technical fall at 5:41 with an 18-3 lead, and Collin Sharrow barely held on to edge Neal. Sharrow had four different bouts of blood time, an injury time out and also barely avoided a fall at the edge of the mat, which brought howls from the Bubbler sideline, as officials ruled they were out of bounds.