PIAA Wrestling: Youthful Boiling Springs disappointed in Class 2A fourth-place finish but proud of season

“Today wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I was proud of our guys today,” said Julyan Dodson, one of the Bubblers' sophomores. “I personally wrestled OK but know I could have done better. I am still learning how to wrestle. We placed in states, so that is good. It is crazy to come here after the year we had, and we wanted to win districts and then states, but it didn’t work out.”

The Bubblers dropped four of the first five matches against Burrell in the third-place match, but wrestlers went the distance without giving up bonus points. Michael Duggan won his match 10-5.

Eli Crum proved his versatility as he only dropped a 5-0 decision to A.J. Corrado, a recent 2A state champion.

Neal picked up an 11-1 major decision, and Dodson won his upperweight match with a 5-1 decision.

Jacob Scott lost a very tough 3-1 decision at 215.

“It didn’t go as we planned, but I am not disappointed in our performance. We fought our hearts out,” James Snyder said. “Honestly, I couldn’t have ask for a better group of guys. It was definitely a challenge this season — we were about a month behind because our school wasn’t even going to let us go this year, and we were able to make it as memorable as we could.