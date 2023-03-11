HERSHEY – For a brief time Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center, Will Detar could feel the weight of the moment. The Trinity 107-pound freshman entered the floor from the tunnel, the first one behind the PIAA flag bearer for the parade of champions prior to the state’s Class 2A wrestling finals.

But as big as the moment felt for a brief time, Detar quickly gathered himself and quickly put together a performance that matched it. He scored early and often against Burrell’s Cam Baker, working to a technical fall (17-0, 4:43) in the third-place match.

Detar led a triumvirate of local state medalists in Saturday’s final Class 2A session. Trinity’s Jagger Gray took sixth place in the 160-pound bracket, and Camp Hill’s Noah Doi took seventh place at 133 pounds.

“I was a little bit nervous,” Detar said, “but I was able to stay in control, go out there and take it as just another match.”

Striking first against Baker in the third-place match, Detar landed a tone-setting takedown 88 seconds in. A pair of tilts and a reversal later, he had built a 9-0 lead through the first two periods.

“I knew he was really good on his feet,” Detar said, “so that was probably my biggest threat. That’s why I wanted to build a base, and getting that takedown really helped.”

Starting on top in the second period, Baker applied pressure, threatening mount a comeback. But Detar, undeterred, slipped out, scored the reversal and gave him all the momentum he needed.

“I think it really helped being able to get out on top,” Detar said, “and being able to keep applying pressure and not letting him gain any confidence.”

Detar’s bronze medal punctuated his freshman season that ended with a 41-3 record. Two of his losses came against Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel, who repeated as the state champion. Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy, who lost to Seidel in the final, was responsible for the third.

“I think it was a really good season overall,” Detar said. “There were some matches that I went out there, and I was nervous, and I didn’t really do what I was planning to do, but I think that was just part of the process, and being able to come out and fix that and work through my stuff, it really helped.”

Detar’s arrival also reinforced a Trinity program that advanced wrestlers to the state medal stand for the second consecutive year.

“Even as a freshman, I would say that Will’s one of our leaders,” Trinity head coach Joe Perretta said. “We had a bunch of guys in the room that could fit that role, and Will was one of them. He’s not afraid. He’s not backing down from anybody. He’s fun in that aspect, and we’re definitely looking forward to what the next three years look like for him.”

Gray grabs medal

Another one of Trinity’s wrestling pillars, Gray capped his Shamrock career with a state medal. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski in the fifth-place bout, souring his final moments on the high school mat, but on the podium, he reflected on the journey that brought him to the Giant Center for the first time in his career.

“I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied with what I got,” Gray said. “I’m happy that I got on the podium. I’m grateful. I’m still blessed, but I wish I could have pushed myself a little more.”

Gray and Sugalski each scored an escape point on the period restarts, but Sugalski managed to parlay the momentum of his third-period escape into a takedown and a 3-1 lead that Gray couldn’t completely erase.

“He had an awesome season,” Perretta said of Gray, who put together a 42-6 record as a senior. “He saw a lot of adversity, overcame it and battled through it here. I’m proud of him for sure.”

Committed to continue his wrestling career at Maryland University while studying business and accounting, Gray knows he’ll use the lessons he learned from the Giant Center mat.

“PA is one of the toughest states to wrestle in,” Gray said. “That alone should give me enough confidence.”

Doi finishes with win

Confidence had carried Doi to the podium. The Camp Hill sophomore, after a quick state tournament exit in 2022, worked his way back from a preliminary round loss to a medal, winning the seventh-place bout with a 3-2 decision against Reynolds’ Chase Bell and finishing his season with a 36-6 record.

“There’s a big difference between the eighth and seventh-place medal,” Doi said. “It means a lot to come all the way back and to just win that match to finish the season out.”

Doi scored a late takedown with 15 seconds left in the first period. From there, the offensive-minded Doi shifted to a more conservative, defensive style.

“I think he knew where he was in the match and what the score was,” Camp Hill head coach Chad Gallager said. “I that point, I think he knew he didn’t need to take any risks.”

The wrestlers traded escape points, and Doi gave up a stall call, but held on to finish a state tournament run with a win after forging his way through three days of consolation matches.

“It’s a good life lesson,” he said. “Never give up.”

