PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Lewis, Boiling Springs' Bounds and Duggan clinch 2A medal-round berths

HERSHEY – It took an extra measure of motivation to push wrestlers through the blood round and toward the medal stand at Friday’s PIAA Championships, and Trinity’s Major Lewis, and Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan found it on the mats and under the lights at Hershey’s Giant Center Friday on Day 2 of the three-day tournament.

Lewis (106 pounds), Bounds (126) and Duggan (152) assured themselves Class 2A medals with third-round consolation victories in Friday’s morning session, taking different paths and drawing from different motivational wells.

For Lewis, making his PIAA debut as a junior, a state medal had been the goal since he moved to Pennsylvania at the start of his eighth-grade year.

“It’s amazing,” Lewis said after earning a 7-1 decision over Berks Catholic’s Brayden Hartranft in the blood round. “This is all I wanted.”

Lewis and Hartranft both started their blood-round battle on their heels, swaying back and forth in search of an opening. After a scoreless first period, Lewis earned two points on a reversal, throwing himself in an advantageous position.

“I hit a nice switch,” Lewis said. “When I got on top, I was a lot more confident because that’s what I’m best at.”

The nerves remained for the two-time Virginia state champion, combining with a bout of acid reflux to force him to take pause before the third period.

But he powered through.

Lewis set the tone for his day with a 10-0 major decision over Benton’s Seth Kolb in a second-round consolation.

“My coaches really push me to exert my energy before my matches,” he said, “and then let me catch my breath so I’m not tired out there. It’s a really good warm-up, and I appreciate my coaches doing that.”

Bounds, Duggan advance

For Bounds, the motivation fueling his 6-2 blood-round decision over Central Cambria’s Trent Hoover came from a year of percolating disappointment after going 0-for-2 at last year’s PIAA super regional tournament.

“I didn’t have enough determination in me,” Bounds said, “so I feel like that was my downfall. I let it slip up when it mattered and didn’t get as far as I wanted to.”

It was in the back of his mind when he found himself in a 1-1 deadlock with Hoover midway though their bout. But in the waning seconds of the second period, Bounds found a chance at a takedown.

“He had me a little scared,” Bounds said, “because I knew we were close to the edge of the mat. I knew that I had to complete (the takedown) inside the mat, so we didn’t go out of bounds. But I’ve been practicing all this week just trying to circle my shots, get the upper hand and run my feet whenever I’m shooting. It gave me the upper hand right there.”

Bounds said he worked on running his feet, in particular, after feeling like it led to a lower finish in Saturday’s regional tournament. He tacked on another takedown in the third period.

“I wanted to keep the pressure on him,” Bounds said, “make him work on me while also controlling the pace and, hopefully, get him to take a sloppy shot, which he did. I was able to get behind him and control the rest of the match, basically, on top.”

For Duggan, the motivation for a return trip to the state medal stand stemmed from getting pinned in Friday’s quarterfinal round against Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, a two-time state champion who entered the tournament atop the national rankings.

“I think there were a couple opportunities where I could have committed more to my shots on my feet,” said Duggan, who finished third in the sate last year. “I think I missed a lot of those opportunities. Mentally, I was a little nervous before the match, which I had no real reason to be.”

The nervousness turned into disappointment when Arrington stuck the pin at 5:05. Then it turned into motivation with another chance to clinch a medal-round berth about an hour later against Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross in the consolations.

“I was ready to go,” Duggan said. “I think a little of that kind of drove me in that match to just go out and wrestle how I like to wrestle, which is shooting and just being aggressive constantly. I definitely completed that task.”

Duggan scored a first-period takedown 44 seconds into the bout. He tacked on five points in the second period and built a 13-1 lead before winning by fall at 4:10.

“Instead of letting off the gas,” he said, “I just kept pushing.”

Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper (138) bowed out of the tournament with a 10-2 major decision loss to Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce in the quarterfinals and a 2-1 tiebreaker loss against Hickory’s Connor Saylor in consolations. Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (189) won his second-round consolation bout with a 9-3 decision over Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman before Jersey Shore’s Hadyn Packer pinned him (2:43) in the third round of consolations.

Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (126) and Christian Doi (132), and Ean Wilson (145) all suffered season-ending losses in the second round of consolations.

The Class 2A tournament is scheduled to resume Friday evening with semifinals and fourth-round consolations scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

