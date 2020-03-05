PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark uses hiatus to sharpen skills for Class 2A quarterfinals

Witmer then put the pressure on, earning a pair of nearfall points via tilt. DeMark closed to within 2-1 to end the period, setting up his third-period strategy. He banked on his stamina and neutral wrestling and cut Witmer loose early in the period; it paid off when he forced the action to earn a stalling point and pull within 3-2. The winning takedown came with a minute remaining.

“I had to stay focused and be mentally and physically strong the entire match,” DeMark said. “I knew an opponent like that would bring it to me right away. I was physical and mentally in shape for that match. I had the stamina and I knew exactly how to beat him.”

DeMark was one of two Cumberland County wrestlers to stay alive in the championship bracket. East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob was sharp on his feet in his first-round matchup with General McLane’s Matt Leehan at 132 pounds, running to a 6-2 win. He notched takedowns in the first two periods off of his snapdown, and when Leehan reversed off a second-period restart Jacob quickly recovered with a reversal of his own to stay in control.