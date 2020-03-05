PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark uses hiatus to sharpen skills for Class 2A quarterfinals
PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark uses hiatus to sharpen skills for Class 2A quarterfinals

Trinity’s Patrick DeMark, left, moved in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals after a win on Thursday.

HERSHEY — It had been two calendar years since Patrick DeMark stepped foot on the mats at the PIAA Wrestling Championships.

That hiatus had no effect on the Trinity senior’s ability to win on the state’s biggest stage.

DeMark, a 2018 state runner-up who missed the 2019 championships with an injury, returned to Giant Center for the Class 2A Championships Thursday in winning fashion. He closed strong in a showcase first-round bout with St. Joseph Academy’s Zack Witmer, taking a 4-3 win to advance to Friday’s 138-pound quarterfinals.

The opportunity to return to the medal stand was not going to be taken for granted by DeMark, who is making his third appearance at states. The year away from Hershey sharpened his focus on making a successful comeback.

“I missed it a lot,” DeMark said. “My parents came down here and watched last year, and I was so upset that I got hurt that I didn’t even come. I felt I could have placed here last year. It’s just good to be back.”

A third-place finish at last week’s Southeast Regional Championships had locked DeMark into a tough matchup with Witmer, the Southwest Region runner-up with a pair of top-five state finishes to his name. The duo wrestled to a scoreless first period, with DeMark electing bottom to the start the second.

Witmer then put the pressure on, earning a pair of nearfall points via tilt. DeMark closed to within 2-1 to end the period, setting up his third-period strategy. He banked on his stamina and neutral wrestling and cut Witmer loose early in the period; it paid off when he forced the action to earn a stalling point and pull within 3-2. The winning takedown came with a minute remaining.

“I had to stay focused and be mentally and physically strong the entire match,” DeMark said. “I knew an opponent like that would bring it to me right away. I was physical and mentally in shape for that match. I had the stamina and I knew exactly how to beat him.”

DeMark was one of two Cumberland County wrestlers to stay alive in the championship bracket. East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob was sharp on his feet in his first-round matchup with General McLane’s Matt Leehan at 132 pounds, running to a 6-2 win. He notched takedowns in the first two periods off of his snapdown, and when Leehan reversed off a second-period restart Jacob quickly recovered with a reversal of his own to stay in control.

The county’s three other qualifiers — Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan and Camp Hill juniors Max Delaye and Sean Getty — suffered first round defeats and were knocked into the consolation bracket. Once there Duggan ensured his return Friday with a solid 10-4 win over Glendale’s Tristan Rutter, controlling the bout from neutral with four takedowns.

Tough defeats befell the Camp Hill duo. Getty burst from the gate with a takedown and pair of nearfall points to build a 4-0 lead over Quaker Valley’s Austin Pantaleo, but Pantaleo recovered well and eventually won by second-period fall. Delaye met West Perry’s Tyler Wonders in a rematch of the District 3 title bout, won by Delaye, but Wonders turned the tables. The Mustang junior escaped with 12 seconds remaining in the second period of their scoreless bout, then rode out the entire third period to claim a 1-0 victory.

Class 2A wrestling resumes Friday at 10 a.m. with the championship quarterfinals and second round consolation bouts.

Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs
Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships
