PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark moves into Class 2A semifinals; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob's title run ends in quarters

The bout started out on even footing, landing both wrestlers without a point through the first period. With Oswalt starting on the bottom in the second period, he managed to get a hold on Jacob and spin him around for the crucial two reversal points with 1:01 remaining.

Oswalt ran into trouble in the third period, earning a stall warning before being called for stalling and handing Jacob one point to put him back in. A last effort to force Oswalt onto his back was in vain as the clock ran out.

Jacob managed to keep himself alive in consolations with a 4-2 sudden victory win over Saucon Valley's Chris Arciuolo.

Arciuolo came out of the gate and tallied the quick takedown before Jacob came back with an escape point of his own to end the first period. The third period started off with a quick escape from Jacob to tie it up before injury time for Arciuolo stalled the match.

From there, Jacob seemed to learn to watch out for shots from Arciuolo, not allowing him to get the upperhand and hold on to force the SV period.

It took no time at all for Jacob to tally the takedown, just seven seconds in to secure another match in the consolations rounds at 7:30.

