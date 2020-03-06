PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark moves into Class 2A semifinals; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob's title run ends in quarters

HERSHEY — Trinity's Patrick DeMark is one step closer to earning that state gold.
The senior tallied a hard-fought victory over Notre Dame-Green Pond's Holden Garcia 6-5 in the PIAA Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships 138-pound quarterfinals Friday morning at Giant Center.
DeMark wasted no time and stormed out of the gate to get the quick takedown at 1:22 before Garcia managed the escape just moments later to cut DeMark's lead to one.
Another takedown before the end of the period stuck DeMark in a comfortable 4-1 lead. Garcia managed another escape point in the second before DeMark added another point to his lead with an escape just 30 seconds in to the third period.
Garcia turned and tripped up DeMark for the takedown with 28 seconds remaining to make it 5-4 before DeMark scrambled out of the hold for an escape point. A late stalling point awarded to Garcia wasn't enough to help swing the match with four seconds to go, and DeMark held on for the win.
138 quarterfinals: @thsshamrocked’s Patrick DeMark moves on to the semifinals after dropping Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia with a 6-5 decision. pic.twitter.com/YNB4IfjPiG— Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) March 6, 2020
He will face Saegertown's Kenny Kiser in the semifinals, which begin at 7:30.
Jacob's title run halted
East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob won't get the chance to fight for gold.
The 132-pound senior, the only other Cumberland County wrestler in the 2A quarters, dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Burrell's Ian Oswalt.
You have free articles remaining.
The bout started out on even footing, landing both wrestlers without a point through the first period. With Oswalt starting on the bottom in the second period, he managed to get a hold on Jacob and spin him around for the crucial two reversal points with 1:01 remaining.
Oswalt ran into trouble in the third period, earning a stall warning before being called for stalling and handing Jacob one point to put him back in. A last effort to force Oswalt onto his back was in vain as the clock ran out.
132 quarterfinals: @EP_Panthers’ Adam Jacob drops an extremely tough match to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt by decision 2-1. pic.twitter.com/LOXsUVyRPB— Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) March 6, 2020
Jacob managed to keep himself alive in consolations with a 4-2 sudden victory win over Saucon Valley's Chris Arciuolo.
Arciuolo came out of the gate and tallied the quick takedown before Jacob came back with an escape point of his own to end the first period. The third period started off with a quick escape from Jacob to tie it up before injury time for Arciuolo stalled the match.
From there, Jacob seemed to learn to watch out for shots from Arciuolo, not allowing him to get the upperhand and hold on to force the SV period.
It took no time at all for Jacob to tally the takedown, just seven seconds in to secure another match in the consolations rounds at 7:30.
132 consys: @EP_Panthers’ Adam Jacob stays alive with a 4-2 SV win over Saucon Valley’s Chris Arciuolo. pic.twitter.com/Kh80xpjUHg— Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) March 6, 2020
PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan's impressive campaign ends short of Class 2A medal
Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships
Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda