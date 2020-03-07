PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark finishes 4th in return to Class 2A podium after two years

HERSHEY — Trinity senior Patrick DeMark said he’s never had to overcome as much adversity as he did this year.

So the fourth-place medal around his neck Saturday evening at Hershey’s Giant Center will serve as a reminder.

DeMark — who ascended as a sophomore to state silver in 2018 at 106 pounds — climbed back to the podium two years later at the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships on Saturday, claiming fourth at 138 to close out his career.

“It’s been a very bumpy journey,” the senior said after losing 3-1 to Freedom Area junior Kenny Duschek in sudden victory. “I’ve conquered way more [adversity] this year than any year of wrestling ever. So, I’m pretty happy to be Top 4 in the state as an end result. … It was tough, but it was 100% worth it.”

A pair of escapes, one by each combatant, was all that constituted regulation in the bronze-medal match.

And in sudden victory, DeMark was not able to extend enough to land his last shot. Instead, Duschek was able to lift DeMark’s leg and eventually gained enough leverage to take down the Trinity senior 30 seconds in for the decisive points.

It’s Duschek’s first state medal after qualifying for states the previous two years.

