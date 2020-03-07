PIAA Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark finishes 4th in return to Class 2A podium after two years

HERSHEY — Trinity senior Patrick DeMark said he’s never had to overcome as much adversity as he did this year.
So the fourth-place medal around his neck Saturday evening at Hershey’s Giant Center will serve as a reminder.
DeMark — who ascended as a sophomore to state silver in 2018 at 106 pounds — climbed back to the podium two years later at the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships on Saturday, claiming fourth at 138 to close out his career.
“It’s been a very bumpy journey,” the senior said after losing 3-1 to Freedom Area junior Kenny Duschek in sudden victory. “I’ve conquered way more [adversity] this year than any year of wrestling ever. So, I’m pretty happy to be Top 4 in the state as an end result. … It was tough, but it was 100% worth it.”
A pair of escapes, one by each combatant, was all that constituted regulation in the bronze-medal match.
And in sudden victory, DeMark was not able to extend enough to land his last shot. Instead, Duschek was able to lift DeMark’s leg and eventually gained enough leverage to take down the Trinity senior 30 seconds in for the decisive points.
.@thsshamrocked's Patrick DeMark allows an escape late in the third. Then he's taken down in SV. He'll settle for state 4th following a 3-1 loss to Freedom Area's Kenny Duschek. Here's the winning takedown. pic.twitter.com/x6pancFqcn— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 7, 2020
It’s Duschek’s first state medal after qualifying for states the previous two years.
You have free articles remaining.
DeMark went from silver medalist in his first year at Trinity after transferring from Cumberland Valley to missing states entirely as a junior. He worked his way back to finish with 119 wins and a second state medal.
“Never be complacent. Because people will say that you’re good enough, but in reality you aren’t,” said DeMark of the lesson he learned the past two years. “That’s what happened this year — I started off the season, I lost a tournament, and it was because I was complacent. I was just training like the average wrestler. I’m happy with the end results.”
DeMark said he’s still weighing his options to wrestle in college and will hopefully have a decision “sooner than later.”
Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy won the 138 championship over Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser 10-6 for his first state gold after consecutive bronze medals.
PIAA Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob finishes year of 'milestone after milestone' with Class 2A fourth-place finish
State Wrestling Day 3 7.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 8.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 9.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 10.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 11.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 12.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 13.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 14.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 1.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 2.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 3.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 4.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 5.JPG
State Wrestling Day 3 6.JPG
Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships
Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520