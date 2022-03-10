PIAA Wrestling: Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino advances to Class 3A quarterfinals

HERSHEY – A lot had happened since Dominic Frontino last ventured into the state wrestling tournament. The junior suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus while competing in an offseason tournament. He repaired his knee and went back to work, turning a late-season start in January into a postseason berth.

So when he took to Mat 5 at Hershey’s Giant Center for the first round of the PIAA Class 3A championships, the Shippensburg junior wanted to stay on track.

He did.

With a 12-2 major decision, Frontino won his opening match against Bethlehem Catholic’s Jake Dailey, advancing to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Frontino was the only one of five local wrestlers to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals. Northern’s and Cole Bartram (172), Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (189) and Carlisle’s Layton Schmick (285) all earned consolation-round matches for Friday.

“I feel like I’ve been working hard all year, harder than ever, just trying to get back,” Frontino said. “Now that I’m here at states, and winning, I’ll never try to get away from or change my methods for any match.”

The methods led to a takedown in the first minute of the Round of 16 bout against Dailey, who also tried to push the pace early.

“A takedown in any match,” Frontino said, “whether it’s states or any other match, it’s a huge factor. Just going up two points at the beginning of the match is, I think, one of the biggest things.”

Frontino kept the proverbial pedal down, piling up points in the second period to turn a 2-1 advantage into a 7-1 lead heading into the final two-minute segment.

With time winding down, Frontino caught Dailey in a cradle, scoring three near-fall points to upgrade the outcome to a major decision and cap the 10-point victory.

“I knew that roll was going to come,” Frontino said. “He has to do something funky to try to score points at the end of the match. You’ve got to be ready for anything. To get the ride-out at the end of the match is huge.”

The ride-out pushes Frontino into the quarterfinals, where he’s set to meet Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans when the three-day Class 3A tournament resumes at 2:15 p.m.

Consolation brackets

Bartram advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4-2 sudden victory over Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs in the preliminary round. He later dropped a 7-4 decision to Waylon Wehler of St. Marys to fall into the consolation bracket.

Koser and Schmick shook off preliminary-round losses with first-round consolation victories. Koser earned a 7-1 decision over Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight, and Schmick thundered to an 11-2 major decision over Perkiomen Valley’s Cole Euker.

Friday’s schedule includes qurterfinals and second-round consolations, followed by third-round consolations.

