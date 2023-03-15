HERSHEY – Jagger Gray looked for his opening in the 160-pound fifth place bout Saturday afternoon during the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships at the Giant Center. Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski had opened up a 3-1 lead early in the third period with an escape and a takedown. Gray, the Trinity senior, pulled within one on an escape point, drew a stall warning on his opponent but tried, in vain, to land that one final, decisive shot as the clock wound down on his high school career.

After an up-and-down tournament, his first foray in the state championship field, Gray settled for sixth place, a somewhat-disappointing final note for the Maryland commit but another accomplishment for his decorated senior season and another overall victory for a Trinity program that enjoyed one of its most successful seasons.

Freshman Will Detar joined Gray on the state medal stand, wrestling to bronze at 107 pounds. They became the first Trinity duo to medal at the state tournament since Ryan Diehl and Adam Geiger earned gold and bronze at the 2013 Class 2A championships.

“I think it’s starting to be a wrestling culture,” Shamrocks coach Joe Perretta said. “We’ve had a couple guys here every year, and we’re expanding on that. I think that’s starting to be expected from the program. That’s a positive.”

Gray and Detar, along with junior Tucker Paynter (215 pounds), who also qualified for states and went 1-2, and senior Jagger Gray (114), a Bloomsburg commit who wrestled to seventh place at 106 in 2022, formed a core that helped the Shamrocks post a 14-9 record in dual meets, including its first District 3 team tournament win in the program’s first appearance.

Individually, Detar, Lewis and Gray won sectional titles. Sophomores Saire Young and Joseph Olivetti also joined them in qualifying for districts, kicking off a postseason that ended with three state qualifiers and two medalists.

“Just bringing three and placing two, there’s a lot of schools that are just hoping to have one (state qualifier),” Perretta said. “In previous years, that’s where we’ve been. Hopefully, we can continue with that and add a couple more these next couple of years.”

With Paynter and Detar set to return, the Shamrocks have a chance to build on that success.

DOI’S TRAINING PARTNER

Noah Doi had trained with his older brother, Christian, a three-time state qualifier with the Lions, throughout his childhood. When Christian graduated in 2022, Noah had to adjust, and he did, earning a seventh-place state medal to cap his sophomore campaign.

“I don’t think Noah missed a beat,” said Camp Hill coach Chad Gallaher. “I think emotionally, it was different, but it didn’t hold him back in his training at all.”

An assist on Noah’s path to state hardware belonged to junior Kobe Moore, who took Christian’s spot as a sparring partner for Noah. Moore, battling through a shoulder injury, also qualified for states and went 1-2 in the tournament at 152 pounds. Moore’s contributions gave Noah quality work in the room.

“He’s put in more time this year than he did last year,” Gallaher said of Noah. "His reaction time is so ridiculous. That’s what I see, is his quickness to finishing things. He’s just gotten quicker.”

FIGHTING TO THE FINISH

In Friday afternoon’s Class 3A blood round, seniors Gabe Belga and Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan showed the skill and tenacity that highlighted their high school careers on adjacent mats during the 152-pound consolations.

Belga trailed Bethlehem Catholic’s Jake Dailey 3-0 heading into the third period and stormed back to tie it 3-3. Daily pulled ahead with three more points, but Belga cut into it again with a reversal before time ran out.

A few feet away, Duggan and Altoona’s Luke Sipes headed to overtime. The tense battle, with a hint of controversy, ended with Sips completing a takedown with six seconds left in sudden victory.

Belga and Duggan had combined for 280 wins between their varsity careers which, coincidentally, ended within a few seconds of each other.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

A Class 3A bronze medal at 285 pounds gave Carlisle senior Layton Schmick bragging rights in his family. Schmick’s father, Brian, was a three-time state qualifier for the Thundering Herd but did not reach the medal round.

Trinity’s Gray earned similar bragging rights over his father, Josh – a former state qualifier at Danville – with his sixth-place medal.

“It boosts my ego a little bit,” Gray said. “I’ll hold this over my dad. He was a pretty good wrestler, and I’ve always wanted to compete against him. He never won a state medal.”

