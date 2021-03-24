PIAA Wrestling: Kobin Karper seals Boiling Springs' Class 2A quarterfinal victory over Lackawanna Trail

BOILING SPRINGS — After biding its time for more than a month between dual meets, a one-night-only comeback was not going to be enough for the Boiling Springs wrestling team.
The Bubblers ensured that there would be a return engagement.
The District 3 champs returned from their long dual-meet layoff Wednesday, and Kobin Karper’s decision in the night’s final bout secured the Bubblers’ 28-24 victory over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match at Boiling Springs High School.
The victory advances Boiling Springs to the state’s final four Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, where it will have a semifinal matchup with District 4 champion Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. The winner of that bout faces the winner of the semifinal between Reynolds and Burrell immediately after, with the losers competing for third.
“We’re just going to go out there and wrestle on Saturday,” Karper said. “We know we are going to have some tough competition, but in the long run it’s all about the heart we show and how well we wrestle. We’ll be ready.”
Boiling Springs appeared as if it would punch its ticket quickly Wednesday, as the Bubblers rolled to a 19-0 lead after five bouts.
But Lackawanna Trail steadily chipped away at the lead, even while giving up a forfeit at 113. When Deegan Ross completed his 8-2 win over Eli Bounds at 126, it pulled the Lions within 25-24 and set the stage for a winner-take-all bout at 138 between Karper and Robbie Schneider.
The bout was wrestled at a good pace, with Karper striking first with a first-period takedown. Schneider stayed on the offensive, taking shots throughout the remainder of the bout; many of those turned into scramble situations, which Karper handled without courting trouble.
A second-period escape by Karper completed the scoring in the 3-0 victory.
“I wrestled with Michael Duggan a lot, and he’s probably the best person I can wrestle with,” Karper said. “Him getting on my legs every single practice, every single day, really helps me get comfortable in those positions.”
The groundwork for the Bubbler win was laid early, when Boiling Springs had every swing bout go its way.
Ean Wilson opened the night at 145 with a win in sudden victory, notching a takedown after shaking off a locked-hands call that tied his bout with Michael Bluhm in the final seconds of regulation. After a pin by Michael Duggan, Jaydan Barrick turned in a key win at 160, made possible by Barrick staying aggressive and getting a key takedown while leading with 19 seconds remaining in his 4-2 victory.
“The first four or five weights wrestled really well,” Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said. “Barrick wrestled at 170 all year because we have [Eli] Crum at 160, so we double-weighed them today, which was huge for us. Jaydan wrestled extremely well. That’s a win we weren’t expecting. Then with Crum and [Collin] Neal at 189, at those weight classes we wrestled really well.”
Eli Crum would add a major and Collin Neal tallied another tight decision at 189 to continue the Bubbler run.
“I wish we would have started at a different weight class, it would have been better for us,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Keith Youtz said. “The kids did come back, though. I know it seemed like it was going to be a joke, the way the match started. They got the early wins and got a couple of matches we could have had. I think it would have helped us a lot if we could have gotten one of those three wins early.”
The Lions soon roared to life, however.
They strung together three straight wins before giving up a forfeit at 113, but a key pin by Max Bluhm at 120 and a decision by Ethan Lee at 126 gave them back momentum. Ross kept it going, pulling Lackawanna Trail within a point and forcing Karper to close things out.
Southern Columbia knocked off District 11 champ Notre Dame-Green Pond 56-14 in the other quarterfinal, setting up Saturday's semi.