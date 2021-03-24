PIAA Wrestling: Kobin Karper seals Boiling Springs' Class 2A quarterfinal victory over Lackawanna Trail

BOILING SPRINGS — After biding its time for more than a month between dual meets, a one-night-only comeback was not going to be enough for the Boiling Springs wrestling team.

The Bubblers ensured that there would be a return engagement.

The District 3 champs returned from their long dual-meet layoff Wednesday, and Kobin Karper’s decision in the night’s final bout secured the Bubblers’ 28-24 victory over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match at Boiling Springs High School.

The victory advances Boiling Springs to the state’s final four Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, where it will have a semifinal matchup with District 4 champion Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. The winner of that bout faces the winner of the semifinal between Reynolds and Burrell immediately after, with the losers competing for third.

“We’re just going to go out there and wrestle on Saturday,” Karper said. “We know we are going to have some tough competition, but in the long run it’s all about the heart we show and how well we wrestle. We’ll be ready.”

Boiling Springs appeared as if it would punch its ticket quickly Wednesday, as the Bubblers rolled to a 19-0 lead after five bouts.