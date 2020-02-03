PIAA Wrestling Highlights: Montoursville eliminates Boiling Springs in PIAA Class 2A team wrestling

Montoursville wracked up seven pins en route to a 45-25 win over Boiling Springs in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling championships Monday night at Boiling Springs High School.
The District 4 No. 3 seed Warriors advance to Thursday's first round of the PIAA team wrestling championships to face District 7 champ Burrell. The Bubblers end their season as the District 3-AA runners-up.
For Boiling Springs, Kobin Karper picked up a 23-5 technical fall at 138 pounds; Eli Crum had a 12-2 major decision at 160; Josh Martin had a 3-2 decision at 195; Raif Barber had an 8-0 major decision at 113 pounds, and Austin Mahoney had a pin at 120 pounds to cap the scoring.