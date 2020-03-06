PIAA Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark fight through to Class 2A bronze-medal matches

HERSHEY — The wrestling schedule for Day 2 of the PIAA Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships forced Adam Jacob to make a few changes to his daily routine.
The East Pennsboro senior was not complaining about the temporary disruption.
Jacob wrestled four bouts over a 13-hour period Friday — two of them going into extra sessions, all of them decided by two points or fewer — and finally wrapped up his day on the Giant Center mats around 10:30 p.m. by posting his third straight consolation-bracket win.
The reward for that overtime work was a spot in Saturday’s 132-pound third-place match and Jacob’s second state medal.
132 consys: @EP_Panthers Adam Jacobs will finish no worse than 6th, as he moves on with a 2-0 win over Forest Hills' Noah Tester. Rode entire 2nd, then worked hard for this third-period reversal to win it. pic.twitter.com/9sx7r66yzX— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020
“I’m a kid that’s in bed at 7 o’clock at night, and dead-asleep by 8:30,” Jacob said. “Here I’m wrestling at 9:30 at night, probably won’t eat dinner until 10:30 or 11. It’s strange, but you train your whole postseason for this moment only, so you have to stick it through.”
Jacob had started his day in the championship quarterfinals, where he dropped a 2-1 decision against Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, coming within a hair of a winning reversal as time expired. The veteran dropped into the consolation bracket undeterred, though, and he continued his cardiac run with a sudden-victory win in the blood round against Saucon Valley’s Chris Arciuolo.
“I know from past experience, if you lose, get right over it like it never even happened,” Jacob said. “You go right back and think about your next match. That’s what defines the best against the mediocre, if you can keep going.”
Medal assured, Jacob kept right on winning.
He worked hard for a third-period reversal that comprised the only two points in a 2-0 win over Forest Hills’ Noah Tester, and then he engaged Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger in a tough bout that entered sudden victory 0-0 after each wrestler rode out a period. There, Jacob pulled a slick throw-by for the winning takedown.
“I’m glad that I trusted my ability to ride him out,” Jacob said. “I’ve done that a couple of times this postseason, so I had to trust it again that time, too.”
Jacob is one of two Cumberland County wrestlers who will be vying for a bronze medal, as Trinity senior Patrick DeMark will wrestle in Saturday’s third-place match in the 138-pound bracket.
DeMark had opened the day with a quarterfinal win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia, but then ran into a tough semifinal matchup against Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser.
Kiser, a returning state runner-up, showcased his strength against DeMark, twice getting off from bottom in the first period. He pulled a reversal the first time and then forced a locked-hands call and notched an escape to knot things at 4-4. Kiser then used a second-period escape and takedown to claim a 7-4 win.
DeMark then had a short turnaround to his fifth-round consy match, and it threw him in the fire once again.
138 semis: Saegertown's Kenny Kiser takes a 7-4 win over @thsshamrocked Patrick DeMark to earn a berth in the finals. DeMark had this opening T2, but Kiser's escape and takedown in 2nd broke a 4-4 tie. pic.twitter.com/NihaS4sdLX— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020
He squared off with St. Joseph’s Zack Witmer, whom DeMark had beaten 4-3 in the first round. This time it went to sudden victory, where DeMark quickly notched a takedown to assure himself of a top-four finish.
“It’s nice to bounce back from a tough loss in the semis,” DeMark said. “I just had to keep my head up, and I kept wrestling. Obviously, I didn’t want my wrestleback match to be that close, but the bottom line was winning and fighting through it.”