PIAA Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark fight through to Class 2A bronze-medal matches

“I know from past experience, if you lose, get right over it like it never even happened,” Jacob said. “You go right back and think about your next match. That’s what defines the best against the mediocre, if you can keep going.”

Medal assured, Jacob kept right on winning.

He worked hard for a third-period reversal that comprised the only two points in a 2-0 win over Forest Hills’ Noah Tester, and then he engaged Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger in a tough bout that entered sudden victory 0-0 after each wrestler rode out a period. There, Jacob pulled a slick throw-by for the winning takedown.

“I’m glad that I trusted my ability to ride him out,” Jacob said. “I’ve done that a couple of times this postseason, so I had to trust it again that time, too.”

Jacob is one of two Cumberland County wrestlers who will be vying for a bronze medal, as Trinity senior Patrick DeMark will wrestle in Saturday’s third-place match in the 138-pound bracket.

DeMark had opened the day with a quarterfinal win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia, but then ran into a tough semifinal matchup against Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser.