PIAA Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob finishes year of 'milestone after milestone' with Class 2A fourth-place finish

HERSHEY — Adam Jacob did not wince, did not grimace and did not sulk.

Instead, the East Pennsboro senior got up, shook his opponent’s hand proudly and walked off the Giant Center mat with a smile.

The son of Filipino and Puerto Rican descent refused to be ashamed or feel bad. His fourth-place finish at 132 pounds during Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships was his best ever at this level. He’s likely going to wrestle at Cal-Poly next year — the Mustangs coaching staff reached out right before the PIAA Southeast Regional Tournament offering him a chance to fill their hole at 133, he said — the first collegiate athlete in his family, he believes.

There is plenty to be happy about.

“Oh, 100%,” Jacob said. “I couldn’t have dreamed of any better, honestly. I was proud of just making it here in the first place. And to come out and do even better than I did last year, I’m ecstatic about it. Family’s surrounding me, supporting me all along the way — it’s just great.

“[My family is] so proud. I mean, I might be the first-time college athlete even going out of my family. It’s great. Milestone after milestone.”