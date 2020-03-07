PIAA Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob finishes year of 'milestone after milestone' with Class 2A fourth-place finish

HERSHEY — Adam Jacob did not wince, did not grimace and did not sulk.
Instead, the East Pennsboro senior got up, shook his opponent’s hand proudly and walked off the Giant Center mat with a smile.
The son of Filipino and Puerto Rican descent refused to be ashamed or feel bad. His fourth-place finish at 132 pounds during Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships was his best ever at this level. He’s likely going to wrestle at Cal-Poly next year — the Mustangs coaching staff reached out right before the PIAA Southeast Regional Tournament offering him a chance to fill their hole at 133, he said — the first collegiate athlete in his family, he believes.
There is plenty to be happy about.
“Oh, 100%,” Jacob said. “I couldn’t have dreamed of any better, honestly. I was proud of just making it here in the first place. And to come out and do even better than I did last year, I’m ecstatic about it. Family’s surrounding me, supporting me all along the way — it’s just great.
“[My family is] so proud. I mean, I might be the first-time college athlete even going out of my family. It’s great. Milestone after milestone.”
Jacob topped last year’s sixth-place finish, which he accomplished at 113 pounds. He said during the District 3 Sectional Tournament he jumped three weight classes because he wanted to feel more comfortable and do things his own way.
He did. In six matches in Hershey over three days, he won or lost by no more than four points, consistently on brand. Twice he won in sudden victory, including Friday night’s win that clinched a berth in the bronze-medal match.
And Saturday’s loss to Brockway senior Anthony Glasl was like every other this weekend — tight, entertaining and down to the wire.
Glasl managed a reversal in the third period, the only points in a 2-0 victory that gave him a third state medal (sixth in 2017 and fifth in 2019). Glasl successfully rode out Jacob in the second period, and Jacob, who excelled during the postseason with his rideouts, simply didn’t have one more two-minute ride left in the tank.
Final: @EP_Panthers' Adam Jacob settles for 4th after a 2-0 loss to Brockway's Anthony Glasl. The only points, this third-period reversal. Jacob ends his HS career with his best ever finish at states. pic.twitter.com/WDRg8CEeWb— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 7, 2020
“It’s the luck of the draw,” said Jacob, who was sporting a glorious shiner on his right eye he suffered Friday night during his win over Saucon Valley’s Christopher Arciuolo. “You take these Top 8 kids and you wrestle them 10 times over and over, and the outcome will be different every time. It’s how competitive and how good the skill level here is. Again, it’s the luck of the draw. Today wasn’t my day.”
Jacob finishes with 119 wins and consecutive PIAA podium appearances. In a week he’ll visit Cal-Poly and likely realize a dream of wrestling in California, where his mother lived for a stretch a few years ago, he said, and a place he feels at home after growing up in Cumberland County all his life.
Glendale’s Brock McMillen took home 132 gold with a 5-1 over Burrell’s Ian Oswalt.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520