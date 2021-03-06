PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas, Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan lock up PIAA medals

Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas locked up one last PIAA state championships medal.
The senior 189-pounder was the lone Sentinel-area wrestler to survive a brutal PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional bracket at Altoona High School on Saturday, cruising to second place to book a trip to Hershey's Giant Center.
Lucas, who will wrestle at Navy next year, is one of just two local grapplers who can claim a PIAA medal this year, with Saturday's super regionals whittling the fields down to the top eight wrestlers in each weight class.
His first loss of the season, after a 26-0 start, came at the hands of Wilson West Lawn's Josh Harkless in the final, 3-2. Otherwise, he coasted, racking up a nine-second pin in the first bout and a 7-2 decision victory in the semis over Armstrong's Logan Harmon.
Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan will join Lucas as the area's lone 2A rep following a steady display in the 2A East Super Regional at Pottsville's Martz Hall.
Duggan also lost in the final, dropping a tight 4-3 decision to Montgomery's defensive-minded Devon Deem at 152. The 2A east's 152-pound bracket featured the Nos. 2-5 wrestlers, with Duggan ranked third.
Of Cumberland County's 17 state qualifiers — the PIAA considers this year's super regionals the first few rounds of the state championships — that made it to Saturday, only Lucas and Duggan remain standing.
Duggan will continue his climb March 12 in the final rounds of the 2A championships, and Lucas's career will conclude March 13.
The state championship schedules was split up over two weekends because of the pandemic.
The 3A west super regional's 113-pound bracket featured Cedar Cliff senior Aiden Lewis, a state silver medalist a year ago, a reigning 106-pound state champion, another runner-up, one more medalist and a rising freshman standout.
Lewis, a four-time state qualifier and Bucknell commit, was the victim of what can effectively be described as a numbers crunch. Greater Latrobe's Vincent Kilkeary, a state champ and the third-ranked 106-pounder in the country (per Mat Scouts), bumped Lewis in the opener 5-2. The the Colt lost to Erie Cathedral Prep's Jacob VanDee (silver medalist) and finally Mifflin County's Nic Allison (state medalist) in the fifth-place bout.
Carlisle's last chance for a state medalist hinged on 160-pounder Sean Smith. But Smith was knocked out in the second round of consolations by Red Lion's Ryan Fry 12-1 before ultimately settling for fifth..
Both of his teammates, 113-pounder Noah Clawson and heavyweight Layton Schmick, suffered two quick losses to end their seasons as state qualifiers.
Of the Bubblers' four state qualifiers, just one is in line for a PIAA medal next week.
Eli Crum (160) lost his first-round bout and was forced to wrestle back, settling for sixth place. Eli Bounds was knocked out early with consecutive losses at 126, one of 2A east's toughest brackets, including a season-ending 7-1 decision to West Perry's Nolen Zeigler in consies. And Raif Barber (113) dropped both bouts he had Saturday, ending with a 13-8 decision in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Of Lucas's two teammates, only Gabe Belga (152) made a placement round. He finished sixth after a 3-0 loss to Williamsport's Roman Marone, who he had beaten in the first round. CV 132-pounder Kyle Miller was knocked out in two bouts.
