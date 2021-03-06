PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas, Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan lock up PIAA medals

Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas locked up one last PIAA state championships medal.

The senior 189-pounder was the lone Sentinel-area wrestler to survive a brutal PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional bracket at Altoona High School on Saturday, cruising to second place to book a trip to Hershey's Giant Center.

Lucas, who will wrestle at Navy next year, is one of just two local grapplers who can claim a PIAA medal this year, with Saturday's super regionals whittling the fields down to the top eight wrestlers in each weight class.

His first loss of the season, after a 26-0 start, came at the hands of Wilson West Lawn's Josh Harkless in the final, 3-2. Otherwise, he coasted, racking up a nine-second pin in the first bout and a 7-2 decision victory in the semis over Armstrong's Logan Harmon.

Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan will join Lucas as the area's lone 2A rep following a steady display in the 2A East Super Regional at Pottsville's Martz Hall.

Duggan also lost in the final, dropping a tight 4-3 decision to Montgomery's defensive-minded Devon Deem at 152. The 2A east's 152-pound bracket featured the Nos. 2-5 wrestlers, with Duggan ranked third.