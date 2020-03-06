PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas moving swiftly through Class 3A 195-pound field; Ben Monn finds groove in consys

HERSHEY — Jake Lucas’s hard work in the offseason is paying off.
The Cumberland Valley junior is riding high after a PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships quarterfinal victory Friday at Giant Center, catapulting him into the 195-pound semifinals Saturday morning.
And this, according to Lucas, is exactly where he wanted to be.
“I’m just hoping to wrestle in the state finals,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this match all season. I’m really excited, and I’m just hoping all of my hard work is worth it.”
After pulling off the 3-1 decision over Kiski’s Brayden Roscosky in the first round Thursday, Lucas kept rolling with a big 9-3 decision over Spring-Ford’s Louis Carbajal in the quarterfinals.
Lucas came to rumble right out of the gate, forcing Carbajal into a takedown just eight seconds into the match. Lucas never let up on offense, a facet of his game he focused on in the offseason.
“I know yesterday I was kind of holding back, and I don’t know if that was just because it was the first match,” Lucas said. “But I kind of got some of the bugs out, and I was really working on my offense this match.”
Lucas had racked up a 6-2 lead by the end of the third period and rode Carbajal out until the third period, notching an escape and another takedown to end the bout.
Lucas is officially a state medalist and is now trying to climb as high up the podium as possible. He didn’t place last season.
“I’m a lot more confident now coming into states than I was last year,” Lucas said. “With it being my first time there, even though I came up a little short, I gained a lot of experience from that and all that experience took me to here. I couldn’t be happier with where I’m sitting right now.
“I’m feeling great. I’ve been working really hard, but I didn’t come here to get just any medal, I came here to win it. I’m just going to keep plugging along here. I had a good first two matches [Thursday and Friday], and I’m going to have another tough one on [Saturday] morning. I just gotta keep going.”
Lucas faces off with Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The medal rounds at scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monn continues rebound
Lucas will be joined in the next rounds by 113-pound CV senior Ben Monn.
After falling in a huge upset to Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc 3-2 in the first round, Monn seemed to finally find his rhythm again in the consolation rounds.
He tallied a quick 6-0 win over Bellfonte’s Aidan O’Shea in his first match before downing Boyertown’s Julien Maldonado in dominating fashion 7-0 in the second match of the evening.
Monn faces Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert in the consolation fourth round Saturday at 9 a.m.
Ruston Dzielak, CV’s 120-pounder, wrestled his final varsity match a day after earning his 100th career win. He fell to Connellsville’s Jace Ross 5-4 in the consolation rounds.
