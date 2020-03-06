PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas moving swiftly through Class 3A 195-pound field; Ben Monn finds groove in consys

Lucas is officially a state medalist and is now trying to climb as high up the podium as possible. He didn’t place last season.

“I’m a lot more confident now coming into states than I was last year,” Lucas said. “With it being my first time there, even though I came up a little short, I gained a lot of experience from that and all that experience took me to here. I couldn’t be happier with where I’m sitting right now.

“I’m feeling great. I’ve been working really hard, but I didn’t come here to get just any medal, I came here to win it. I’m just going to keep plugging along here. I had a good first two matches [Thursday and Friday], and I’m going to have another tough one on [Saturday] morning. I just gotta keep going.”

Lucas faces off with Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The medal rounds at scheduled for 7 p.m.

Monn continues rebound

Lucas will be joined in the next rounds by 113-pound CV senior Ben Monn.

After falling in a huge upset to Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc 3-2 in the first round, Monn seemed to finally find his rhythm again in the consolation rounds.