PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas falls just shy of Class 3A 195 bronze as area wrestlers take home five medals

HERSHEY — Cumberland Valley junior Jake Lucas didn’t face too many challenges during the 2019-20 wrestling season.

And while he knew he had weaknesses to improve, Saturday’s losses in the PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships semifinals and third-place bout drove home that fact quite clearly.

Lucas lost 7-6 to Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery in the ultimate tiebreaker. Hours later with a chance at bronze, he lost again 4-2 to Sun Valley’s Ryan Catka, who earned an escape and takedown in the second tiebreaker period.

“You know, it kind of sucks because it seems like I did everything right,” Lucas said. “But, you know, I think wrestling’s one of the few sports where you don’t always get out what you put in. I think that was very clear — you could see that very cut and clear, you know? I was so close but yet so far. But I’m not going to make excuses. I know I what I need to work on now, get back in the room here in a couple weeks and starting gearing for our preseason and getting ready for next season.”

But the losses could be learning experiences. He wasn’t challenged much all year, coming into states with just one loss. Two defeats to close the season changed the tenor of an otherwise stellar campaign, something he could build on for his senior season.