The PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships begin Thursday.

The three-day extravaganza is being hosted once again at Hershey's Giant Center.

In the hours between now and the Class 2A preliminary rounds beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday (3A begins at 4 p.m.), here are the current brackets for each weight class. These are subject to change until weigh-ins.

FloWrestling will have updated brackets in real time online all weekend and will livestream the tournament on its website. You'll need a paid subscription.

On Twitter, you can follow reporters Brett Keener (@brett_keener), Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) and Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) for updates all weekend on Cumberland County wrestlers.

There are five local wrestlers in Class 2A and 11 in Class 3A this year.

