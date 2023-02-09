HERSHEY — The momentum shifted, quickly and violently, away from Cumberland Valley in the middle of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships on Mat 2 at the Giant Center.

The Eagles had built a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but District 6 champion Central Mountain erased it, and then some, with three falls in a span of three minutes and eight seconds of mat time. The pins — by Luke Simcox at 133 pounds, Dalton Perry at 139, Griffin Walizer at 145 — propelled the Wildcats to a 36-29 victory and a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“They’ve got horses coming through,” Cumberland Valley head coach Billy Chamberlain said. “We knew we’d have to try to catch up on the back end, and it didn’t happen, but we fought. I couldn’t be more proud of those kids.”

Cumberland Valley (21-4), drops into the consolation bracket of the team tournament with a win-or-go-home-match against District 1 champion Pennridge scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, Central Mountain draws District 7 bronze medalist Hempfield Area in a quarterfinal scheduled for 2 p.m.

“We’ve got some young kids, especially down low, where we’ve got seven freshmen in the lineup,” Central Mountain coach Biff Walizer said. “They probably had no inkling that they’d be wrestling at the Giant Center at some point this season. Just getting out here and getting a good team win under their belts, we’re just kind of playing with house money.”

The Wildcats (9-0) earned that house money by giving their stalwarts a chance to swing the match. Pins by Giovanni Tarentella (285) and Collin Bauman (114) erased a pair of Cumberland Valley leads early, and Carnell Noone saved a point by staying off his back against Cumberland Valley’s Alexander Tennis, who settled for a technical fall at 127. With the District 3 runner-up Eagles up by 11 heading into the 133-pound bout, the Wildcats went to work with the three pins followed by a 6-2 Braylen Corter decision at 152.

“Those guys have been doing that all year,” Biff Walizer said. “And that’s why we’re in the position we are. Kids get sent out to try to keep things close against them, and they’re able to find openings and make things happen to get the six points.”

The Eagles had experienced rallies early in the match. Anthony Bruscino came back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 4-3 decision in the opening bout at 189, and Bryce Beutler pulled off a 9-7 sudden victory in a back-and-forth bout with Brayden Blackwell at 215. Blackwell had taken a 7-4 lead into the final 10 seconds before an escape and a takedown from Beutler forced overtime.

“That’s the mentality that I’ve preached,” Chamberlain said. “You don’t give up. Anything can happen.”

Phil Montes (107) and Logan Maurer (121) won two of the next three bouts by fall. After the Wildcats wrenched away Cumberland Valley’s momentum, the Eagles mounted their attempt at a comeback. Gabe Belga kept the Eagles in contention with a fall in 3:03 at 160, keeping the team match within reach for Dayne Miller in the final bout of the night against Central Mountain’s Jacob Weaver at 172. Miller, who fought through leg cramps throughout the bout, took his shots, but Weaver weathered them in a 9-6 decision that clinched the team match.

“He knew he had to just stay in good position and battle through different positions and not have to take any big risks early on and see how things played out through the match,” Biff Walizer said. “And that’s what he did. He was in great position in that first period. He got inside control. He used heavy hands.”

The loss to Central Mountain sends Cumberland Valley to the base of the proverbial mountain in the consolation bracket. Four matches over two days separate the Eagles from the third-place match in the double-elimination tournament.

“We’ve had tough ones already this year,” Chamberlain said. “We lost to Chambersburg, and the next day, we had to come back and wrestle Cedar Cliff. At the end of the day, it comes down to ‘Do we want this journey to end, or do we want to keep wrestling as a family?’”

