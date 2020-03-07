PIAA Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis falls short of program's first gold in 16 years in Class 3A 113-pound championship

HERSHEY — Aiden Lewis’s protests were to no avail.

The Cedar Cliff junior thought he had two points, his coaches thought he had two points. But the officials disagreed.

So, Lewis was forced to settle for silver in the PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships, losing his 113-pound championship bout to Hempfield Area junior Ethan Berginc 3-2.

An early takedown and second-period escape put Berginc ahead 3-1 by the midway point of the bout. And when Lewis earned an escape to cut it to 3-2, he was one successful shot away from gold.

Lewis wrapped himself around Berginc’s head and shoulders as the clock ticked down, but the officials never awarded him the two points he desperately craved.

“I’ll be back. But it sucks,” said Lewis, who was not much for words following his best performance at the state championships. “You can only do so much, you can’t beat the refs and the wrestler. I shouldn’t let it come down to that. I’ll be back.”