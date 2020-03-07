PIAA Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis earns spot in Class 3A title match

HERSHEY — The bright lights of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships have been known to cause even the best wrestlers to go on guard and wrestle tight.
That has never been the case for Aiden Lewis.
A year after making a strong run to a fourth-place finish at Giant Center, the Cedar Cliff junior one-upped himself Saturday morning by claiming a 5-3 semifinal victory over Bethlehem Catholic’s Dante Frinzi to advance to the evening’s 113-pound Class 3A final.
Lewis, the third-place finisher out of the South Central Region, will square off with Hempfield Area’s Ethan Birginc for the state title when Class 3A finals and place matches get underway at 7. He will attempt to become the Colts’ first state champion since Jared Royer, now a Cedar Cliff assistant coach, won the 130-pound crown in 2004.
“It seems we get to this time of year and he’s comfortable,” Cedar Cliff head coach Rick Tamanosky said. “Even if he goes behind, he doesn’t get shook. He stays focused and doesn’t get too high or too low in a match. He just keeps going at it and knows that we wrestle a full match. I think that’s a big attribute of his that keeps him in these matches. You don’t see him break at this time of year. He loves it.”
Lewis had a tough assignment in Frinzi, who had knocked off top seed and returning champion Carter Dibert of Franklin Regional in Friday’s quarterfinals. Frinzi went to work off the bat, getting the opening takedown. But Lewis reversed him to knot the match at 2-2 after one period.
Lewis’s mat strength won it for him in the final two periods. He tried working tilts in the second, forcing a stalling point from Frinzi. A stalling point on Lewis tied things in the third, but he worked a reversal in the final minute to secure the win and his spot in the final.
113 semis: @CedarCliff_AD Aiden Lewis is headed to the state final after a 5-3 win over Beca's Dante Frinzi. Third-period reversal breaks a late tie. pic.twitter.com/2eWR8h9kfe— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020
“We went into that match thinking we’re going to win this on our feet, with a good move and good work,” Tamanosky said. “Then the kid comes out and next thing you now he’s in twice on us and scores a takedown. But again, it’s that mental focus and just staying with it. It turns out that we win the match on the mat.”
In other Class 3A morning session action:
Cumberland Valley’s Jake Lucas was denied a spot in the 195-pound finals by the thinnest of margins, as Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery claimed a 7-6 win in ultimate tiebreaker in the pair’s semifinal bout.
Lucas and Montgomery traded shots and points in a well-matched bout, with Lucas surging ahead with a reversal with 1:18 remaining in regulation. But a quick escape by Montgomery tied it at 5-5, and easy escapes by each wrestler in the tiebreaker periods forced matters into UTB.
195 semis: Great bout goes the way of Bethel Park's Luke Montgomery, who just hangs on to ride out @CVSDeagles Jake Lucas in UTB for a 7-6 win. pic.twitter.com/m6IUyrH3Lc— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020
The CV junior took bottom in the period, seemingly a wise choice after the quick escapes earlier, but Montgomery held on through some hairy moments during the 30-second period to seal the victory. Lucas will wrestle for third after rebounding with a 6-2 win over Kiski Area's Brayden Roscosky in their fifth-round consolation bout.
Carlisle senior Rafael Portilla continued his impressive run through the 120-pound consolation bracket, winning two more matches to earn himself a spot in the evening’s third-place bout opposite Council Rock North’s Kyle Hauserman, who had beaten Portilla in Thursday’s prelims. Portilla didn’t give up a point in his pair of victories.
120 consys: Quick smile and a nod from @herd_wrestling's Rafael Portilla as he rides out the 3rd period in a 1-0 win over Connellsville's Jace Ross. Portilla guaranteed a top-6 finish. pic.twitter.com/28EbnV7WD0— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020
Cumberland Valley senior Ben Monn (113) and Red Land senior Bryce Brennan (132) will both wrestle for seventh place after dropping decisions in their fourth-round consolation bouts. Monn drew Carter Dibert in his bout and very nearly pulled off a winning takedown at the buzzer. Dibert held it off and hung on for a 1-0 victory.
132 consys: Waynesburg's Cole Homet finishes off a takedown in his 3-0 win over @RedLand_AD Bryce Brennan. Good work rate late from Brennan, but couldn't get in deep on Homet. He'll wrestle for 7th tonight. pic.twitter.com/i7kZkJFszq— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 7, 2020