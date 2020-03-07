PIAA Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis earns spot in Class 3A title match

HERSHEY — The bright lights of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships have been known to cause even the best wrestlers to go on guard and wrestle tight.

That has never been the case for Aiden Lewis.

A year after making a strong run to a fourth-place finish at Giant Center, the Cedar Cliff junior one-upped himself Saturday morning by claiming a 5-3 semifinal victory over Bethlehem Catholic’s Dante Frinzi to advance to the evening’s 113-pound Class 3A final.

Lewis, the third-place finisher out of the South Central Region, will square off with Hempfield Area’s Ethan Birginc for the state title when Class 3A finals and place matches get underway at 7. He will attempt to become the Colts’ first state champion since Jared Royer, now a Cedar Cliff assistant coach, won the 130-pound crown in 2004.

“It seems we get to this time of year and he’s comfortable,” Cedar Cliff head coach Rick Tamanosky said. “Even if he goes behind, he doesn’t get shook. He stays focused and doesn’t get too high or too low in a match. He just keeps going at it and knows that we wrestle a full match. I think that’s a big attribute of his that keeps him in these matches. You don’t see him break at this time of year. He loves it.”